Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 87 70 .554 +4 Detroit 83 74 .529 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Baltimore 87 70 .554 +4 Detroit 83 74 .529 — Kansas City 83 74 .529 — Minnesota 81 76 .516 2 Seattle 81 77 .513 2½ Boston 80 78 .506 3½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 13-11) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-9) at Detroit (Montero 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 13-11), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 91 66 .580 +4½ New York 87 70 .554 +½ Arizona 87 71 .551 — Atlanta 86 71 .548 ½

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 11, Arizona 0

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 14-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 13-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.