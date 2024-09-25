Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Baltimore
|87
|70
|.554
|+4
|Detroit
|83
|74
|.529
|—
|Kansas City
|83
|74
|.529
|—
|Minnesota
|81
|76
|.516
|2
|Seattle
|81
|77
|.513
|2½
|Boston
|80
|78
|.506
|3½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 13-11) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-9) at Detroit (Montero 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 13-11), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|91
|66
|.580
|+4½
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|+½
|Arizona
|87
|71
|.551
|—
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|½
___
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 11, Arizona 0
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 14-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 13-7), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.