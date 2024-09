US Open Results

Monday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Jack Draper (25), Britain, def. Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Tommy Paul (14), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Diana Shnaider (18), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (22), Brazil, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (16), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Adam Pavlasek (14), Czechia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (8), Britain, def. Tristan Boyer and Emilio Nava, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (11), Czechia, 6-2, 6-4.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Aldila Sutjiadi (8), Indonesia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czechia, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-7.

Aleksandar Kovacevic and Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Ellen Perez, Australia, walkover.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-8.

