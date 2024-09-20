Two sent off as underdog Mainz beats Augsburg in eventful Bundesliga clash

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mainz got its first win in the Bundesliga when Phillipp Mwene’s crosses from the left proved…

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mainz got its first win in the Bundesliga when Phillipp Mwene’s crosses from the left proved pivotal in an eventful 3-2 win over home side Augsburg on Friday.

The victory came even though Mainz played most of the match with 10 men after Nadiem Amiri was sent off 10 minutes before halftime. Augsburg also had a man sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

Mainz started as the underdog and took the lead against the run of play after 13 minutes when Armindo Sieb nodded home Mwene’s cross from the byline.

Two minutes later, Jonathan Burkardt glanced home a second from another of Mwene’s crosses from the left.

Augsburg got back into the game in the 25th when Keven Schlotterbeck found space in the box and poked home from close in. A comeback looked on the cards after Amiri was shown two yellow cards in quick succession in the 33rd and 35th.

But Mainz was more resilient than its early season form suggested and it was the visitor which scored next, Burkardt extending the lead to 3-1 in the 49th.

Samuel Essende pulled a goal back but the Augsburg striker’s joy was short-lived. He was shown a red card for violent conduct 13 minutes later, leaving both sides a man short for the last 20 minutes.

Augsburg pushed for an equalizer but could not make the breakthrough so it remains in 12th place. Mainz moves into 10th.

