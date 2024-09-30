The Carolina Hurricanes are chasing a 7th straight playoff bid with a different look

Carolina Hurricanes Last season: 52-23-7, lost in second round of playoffs. COACH: Rod Brind’Amour (278-130-44 over six seasons with the…

Carolina Hurricanes

Last season: 52-23-7, lost in second round of playoffs.

COACH: Rod Brind’Amour (278-130-44 over six seasons with the Hurricanes).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay.

DEPARTURES: F Jake Guentzel, D Brady Skjei, D Brett Pesce, F Teuvo Teravainen, F Stefan Noesen, F Evgeny Kuznetsov.

ADDITIONS: F Jack Roslovic, F William Carrier, D Shayne Ghostisbehere, D Sean Walker, F Tyson Jost, F Eric Robinson.

GOALIES: Pyotr Kochetkov (23-13-0-4, 2.33 goals-against average, 0.911 save percentage), Frederik Andersen (13-2-0-0, 1.84, 0.932).

BetMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 14-1.

What to expect

The Hurricanes will have a different look after multiple changes for a team that has reached the playoffs six straight years, including thrice as a division champion. The losses of Skjei and Pesce represents mainstays on the blue line, while Guentzel was an all-in move before the trade deadline for a team considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The good news is the Hurricanes reached a new deal with former captain Rod Brind’Amour to stay on as coach, and there’s enough returning talent — forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, and defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Dmitry Orlov, among them — to keep Carolina in contention in the Metropolitan Division. The question is the ceiling for this retooled lineup, and it might take time for them to hit their stride.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Aho is back as the leader in goals (36), assists (53) and points (89) to anchor a top line that has featured the physical Svechnikov, a former No. 2 overall pick who had 19 goals and 33 assists in his return from a serious knee injury that sidelined him late in the 2023 season. Captain Jordan Staal is back for veteran leadership on a team that thrives on puck possession. There’s familiarity on defense, where linemates Slavin and Brent Burns, and Orlov and Jalen Chatfield give Carolina a strong top four.

The not-so-good: So much of Carolina’s regular-season success has taken a backseat to the postseason ousters, which has included a power play that has gone from efficient to struggling at critical moments. Guentzel’s addition was designed to fill Carolina’s frequent need for a top-shelf scorer and finisher, but he’s in Tampa Bay. And the 34-year-old Andersen (2.62 GAA, 0.895 save percentage over 10 playoff games) didn’t provide lights-out play in net during a six-game loss to the Rangers.

Players to watch

Carolina has invested heavily in two young offensive forwards in Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas in this offseason. First Necas got a two-year deal in July to keep the talented goal scorer with the franchise in hopes he could return to his 2023 form (28 goals), while Jarvis — the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick — got a long-term deal last month as a franchise cornerstone coming off a 33-goal season. Carolina needs both players to keep improving after losing players like Guentzel and Teravainen.

