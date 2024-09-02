Swanson leads Cubs against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-66, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-66, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.85 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -145, Pirates +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Dansby Swanson’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Chicago is 71-66 overall and 36-29 at home. The Cubs have a 53-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 63-73 record overall and a 31-37 record in road games. The Pirates have a 39-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads Chicago with 23 home runs while slugging .462. Seiya Suzuki is 17-for-44 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 16-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .324 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 52 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .260 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

