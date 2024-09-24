Sun hosts Indiana with 1-0 series lead

Indiana Fever (20-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Indiana Fever (20-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -7; over/under is 163.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Sun lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Sun won the last meeting 93-69 on Sept. 22 led by 27 points from Marina Mabrey, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for the Fever.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 14-6. Connecticut averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Fever are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Connecticut’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Sun.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 90.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

Fever: None listed.

