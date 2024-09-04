Storm grab key win over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm bounced back from…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm bounced back from a tough loss at Connecticut last weekend to beat the Sun in a rematch 71-64 on Tuesday night.

The Storm got hammered inside in a 93-86 loss at Connecticut on Sunday when they allowed 56 points in the paint and they got off to a similar start on Tuesday. The Sun led by 12 in the first quarter and nine in the middle of the second with a big rebounding advantage and 20 points in the paint. By the end, the Storm had a 40-34 advantage inside and won the rebounding battle 31-30.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-13), which was 2-5 coming out of the Olympic break and had slipped from third to fifth in the standings. The Storm are battling Las Vegas for the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner had 26 points and Brionna Jones 21 for the Sun (24-9).

MYSTICS 90, WINGS 86

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Emily Engstler had a career-high 19 points to lead a dominant performance by the Washington bench in a critical win over Dallas Wings.

Both teams started the night 9-23 and coming off losses after three straight wins had reignited their playoff hopes. They began two games behind Chicago and Atlanta in the battle for the final playoff berth. Both have seven games remaining.

Ariel Atkins added 14 points and Julie Vanloo and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11 each for the Mystics, who started the season 0-12.

Washington’s bench scored 50 points to 13 for the Wings, who were down 16 with less than five minutes to go and missed three shots in the closing seconds. The Mystics missed their last nine shots.

Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points to lead Dallas, three in the first half and 11 in the final five minutes. Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard had 14 points, Satou Sabally 12 and Kalani Brown 10.

ACES 90, SKY 71

Las Vegas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 13 points and 10 assists and Las Vegas beat Chicago, handing the Sky their seventh straight loss.

Chicago’s loss, and Atlanta’s loss in Phoenix, clinched playoff spots for the Mercury and the idle Indiana Fever.

Tiffany Hayes, who stepped into the starting lineup for Kelsey Plum while she rested a sore ankle, added 20 points for the Aces (21-12), while Jackie Young had 15.

Wilson’s eighth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds helped Las Vegas stay a game up on Seattle for the fourth playoff spot and homecourt advantage in the first round. Wilson also had three blocks, three assists and two steals and did not commit a foul.

MERCURY 74, DREAM 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 28 points, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner hit clutch 3-pointers and Phoenix clinched a playoff berth with a win over Atlanta.

The Mercury also needed Chicago’s loss to Las Vegas at the same time, which clinched a playoff spot for Caitlin Clark and the idle Indiana Fever.

Atlanta, which trailed by as many as 16, was within 60-57 early in the fourth quarter when Taurasi hit a 3-pointer. It was a four-point game with four minutes to go when Griner knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 69-62.

Griner finished with 16 points and Taurasi had 13 for the Mercury (17-17). The Mercury were without Natasha Cloud, who had to sit out after picking up her seventh technical foul of the season in her last game.

Rhyne Howard scored 31 points for the Dream (11-22), who remain tied with Chicago for the final playoff spot, a game ahead of Washington, with seven games left. Tina Charles added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

