Springs pitches 6 sharp innings as the Rays top the Twins 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched a season-high six innings, Logan Driscoll hit a run-scoring single in his big league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Springs (2-2) permitted one run and four hits in his seventh start since returning from elbow surgery. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.

“I felt like the stuff was a little bit better today than it has been in the past, as far as coming out of hand,” Springs said. “Now I’m just trying to carry that over to the next one and fine-tune the command a little bit better.”

Edwin Uceta struck two in a row after allowing consecutive singles to start the ninth. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger, who earned his fifth save in six chances when he retired pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez on a grounder to shortstop.

Driscoll put the Rays up 2-1 with his hit during a two-run fourth against David Festa (2-5), coming on his second at-bat.

“That was very special,” Driscoll said. “I wasn’t able to really cherish it in the moment, but looking back on it I’m really grateful for it.”

Carlos Santana homered for the Twins, who hold the second AL wild card.

Tampa Bay started play seven games behind Kansas City for final AL wild card, but would also have to jump over Seattle, Detroit and Boston.

The last seven games between the teams have been decided by one run.

The announced crowd was a season-low 10,531 for a Rays home game. Tampa Bay entered with the major’s third-lowest attendance average of 16,834. Only Miami and Oakland are averaging less.

Santana had been hitless in 10 at-bats before connecting for a leadoff drive in the second. It was his 19th homer on the year.

Festa gave up five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one in his 10th major league appearance.

“I’m just trying to go out there and give it my best,” Festa said. “I feel confident. I need to give the team the best chance to win.”

Minnesota’s Michael Helman also got his first big league hit in the fifth in his debut.

Oft-injured Twins third baseman Royce Lewis set a career high by playing in his 59th game this season. He went 1 for 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) had a scheduled off-day workout at Target Field and is set to play in his second game with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday night. … OF Max Kepler (left knee soreness) missed his second straight game and was being evaluated.

Rays: CF Jose Siri (personal matter) started after missing one game.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (5-4, 5.48 ERA) will follow opener Cole Sulser (0-0) on Wednesday night. The Twins will use RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-0) as an opener. RHP Louie Varland (0-5, 6.14 ERA) may be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to follow.

