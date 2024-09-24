Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Sept. 25
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
ESPNU — UCF at Kansas
SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
ESPNU — Arizona St. at TCU
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Spain vs. Venezuela, Round of 16, Andijan, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Paraguay vs. Afghanistan, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Porto at Bodø/Glimt
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Nice
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Canadian Championship: Toronto FC at Vancouver, Final
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Indiana at Connecticut, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
