Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Wednesday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

ESPNU — UCF at Kansas

SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

ESPNU — Arizona St. at TCU

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Spain vs. Venezuela, Round of 16, Andijan, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Paraguay vs. Afghanistan, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at New Jersey

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Porto at Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Nice

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Canadian Championship: Toronto FC at Vancouver, Final

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Indiana at Connecticut, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Phoenix at Minnesota, Game 2

