Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Sept. 11

COLLEGE GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

BTN — Pittsburgh at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Houston at Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Mets at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Seattle

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Birmingham

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Canada, Round of 16, Cali, Colombia

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. U.S., Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Italy v. Brazil, Spain v. Czech Rep., Britain v. Finland

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Germany v. Chile

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles

