Sports on TV for Wednesday, Sept. 11

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
COLLEGE GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia Tech
9 p.m.
BTN — Pittsburgh at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Houston at Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Mets at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Seattle
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Birmingham
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Canada, Round of 16, Cali, Colombia
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. U.S., Round of 16, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Italy v. Brazil, Spain v. Czech Rep., Britain v. Finland
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Germany v. Chile
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles
