Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: AFL: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Creighton

SECN — UCLA at Tennessee

9 p.m.

SECN — Indiana at Texas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Midnight

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Washington at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Diego (8:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Para Track & Field, Para Cycling & more

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Sweden, Group I, Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Serbia vs. Spain, Group D, Belgrade, Serbia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Group F, Cali, Colombia

10 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Frazsiers Whip at Monterrey, Group A

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Final, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.