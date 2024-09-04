Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: AFL: Hawthorn at Western
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Creighton
SECN — UCLA at Tennessee
9 p.m.
SECN — Indiana at Texas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Midnight
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Washington at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Diego (8:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Texas (8:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Kansas City
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Kansas City
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
11:30 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Para Track & Field, Para Cycling & more
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Sweden, Group I, Baku, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Serbia vs. Spain, Group D, Belgrade, Serbia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Ghana, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Group F, Cali, Colombia
10 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup Group Stage: Frazsiers Whip at Monterrey, Group A
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Final, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
