Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Sept. 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Temple
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
SECN — Texas at Mississippi
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
10 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Iran vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Round of 16, Andijan, Uzbekistan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Oakland (3:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Colorado
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video — Dallas at N.Y. Giants
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Malmö
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Bilbao at AS Roma
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
