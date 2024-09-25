Sports on TV for Thursday, Sept. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Sept. 26 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Army at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Sept. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Army at Temple

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

SECN — Texas at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

10 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Iran vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Round of 16, Andijan, Uzbekistan

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Oakland (3:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Colorado

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

Prime Video — Dallas at N.Y. Giants

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at N.Y. Rangers

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Malmö

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Bilbao at AS Roma

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.