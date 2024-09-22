Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 23 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 3 p.m. BTN — Michigan…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 23

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at BYU

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Seattle at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jacksonville at Buffalo

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Atalanta

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN ) NWSL: Portland at Angel City

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Semifinals

_____

