Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Finals: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide, Semifinal

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Finals: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)

4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at B.C.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — UNLV at Kansas

8 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Kansas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Arizona St. at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Penn St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Washington St. at Washington

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

7 a.m.

GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

Midnight

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Finals: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Quarterfinal

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Slovakia, Italy v. Belgium, Spain v. France, Britain v. Argentina

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Phoenix

