Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Sept. 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Finals: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Finals: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
4:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at B.C.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — UNLV at Kansas
8 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Kansas St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Arizona St. at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Duke at Penn St.
10 p.m.
BTN — Washington St. at Washington
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Amgen Irish Open, Second Round, Royal County Down Championship Course, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
7 a.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
Midnight
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Finals: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, Quarterfinal
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Slovakia, Italy v. Belgium, Spain v. France, Britain v. Argentina
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Semifinals; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: USA v. Germany, France v. Czech Rep., Finland v. Argentina, Belgium v. Brazil
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Phoenix
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.