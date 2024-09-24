Skubal allows two hits in seven scoreless as Tigers continue postseason push by beating Rays

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers took another step toward…

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers took another step toward an improbable postseason appearance with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Skubal (18-4), a leading candidate to win the AL Cy Young award, struck out seven batters while walking only one on a day the weather didn’t cooperate. He is 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA in his last nine starts.

“I have the best seat in the house to watch the best pitcher in the league,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He was incredible on a tough day to pitch. We changed the time from a night game to an afternoon game, then ended up sitting out an hour delay, but he dominated.”

Skubal will get a chance for a 19th win on Sunday if the Tigers need him to beat the Chicago White Sox on the final day of the regular season to make the postseason.

The Tigers (83-74) began the day tied with Kansas City for the second and third wild-card spots — the Royals hold the tiebreaker — and one game ahead of the Minnesota Twins. Sellers at MLB’s trade deadline, Detroit is an MLB-best 28-11 since Aug. 11.

Reliever Beau Brieske retired the first five batters he faced before Brandon Lowe homered with two outs in the ninth, pulling the Rays to within 2-1, but he struck out Josh Lowe for his third career save and first this season.

Tampa Bay (78-79) dropped five games behind the Tigers.

“We felt our best chance was to win out, and we didn’t get there today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We needed help before this game, and now we’re going to need even more.”

Wenceel Pérez reached base three times for Detroit, walking twice before hitting a two-run double in the fifth.

“We’re doing a great job of playing together,” said Pérez, who returned on Sept. 13 after missing a month with an oblique strain. “This is like a playoff game for us, and we’re stepping up to the challenge.”

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot (8-7) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in six innings.

The Tigers had the first good chance of the game, putting runners on the corners with one out in the fourth, but Pepiot got Colt Keith to pop out before striking out Spencer Torkelson.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, thanks to two walks and a single. Pérez fell behind 0-2 but worked the count full before hitting a ground-rule double on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

“That was a tough inning — there were a couple really close pitches,” Cash said. “And then Pérez fouls a couple off and hits one fair by about 2 inches.”

First pitch was moved up from 6:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m because of a forecast for rain, then was delayed 49 minutes by showers. The game was played in 1 hour, 59 minutes in front of a crowd of 22,770 — much smaller than had been expected.

“We ambushed the city with the time change, but the people who were here were loud,” Hinch said. “I want to thank the fans for changing their plans and being a part of this win.”

Detroit called up right-hander Jackson Jobe, one of baseball’s best pitching prospects, to throw out of the bullpen in the season’s final week. It made room for him on the roster by designating righty Shelby Miller for assignment.

The teams play the second of three games on Wednesday, with Detroit RHP Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA) facing Tampa Bay RHP Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56).

