Seattle hosts Phoenix after Diggins-Smith’s 21-point showing

Phoenix Mercury (17-18, 9-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (20-14, 8-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (17-18, 9-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (20-14, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays the Phoenix Mercury after Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points in the Seattle Storm’s 77-70 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference play is 8-6. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 2.4.

The Mercury are 9-8 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle averages 82.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 84.4 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seattle allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won 87-78 in the last matchup on June 16. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 30 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 16.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Storm.

Copper is averaging 21.9 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.