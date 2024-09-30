Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into the semifinals of the China Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory…

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into the semifinals of the China Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) victory over Jiri Lehecka on Monday.

Just two days after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion, who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March, the 23-year-old Italian didn’t appear distracted as he quickly got to grips with the No. 37-ranked Lehecka’s serve in a dominant first set.

The defending champion faced two set points at 4-6 in the second-set tiebreak, but found a way to close out his 14th consecutive win and advance to a semifinal against either fifth-seeded Andrey Rubev or local favorite No. 96-ranked Bu Yunchaokete, who play later Monday.

“So happy how I handled a tough situation,” Sinner said. “Feel like I still can improve a couple of things here so hopefully tomorrow is going to be that day when I feel better on the court.”

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the No. 27-ranked Khachanov’s service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.

“I always try to put some pressure when they’re serving just to in a certain way tell them that I’m going to be there,” Alcaraz said. “If they want to win the service game or to beat me, they have to accept the battle and playing a really good tennis. For me, it’s what I’m trying to show them all the time.”

It was Alcaraz’s 46th win of the season and it allowed the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion to climb back above the absent Alexander Zverev into second place in the ATP live rankings.

Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, after the fifth-ranked Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4.

Medvedev, still looking for his first title of the year, made 16 fewer unforced errors than the Italian and converted four of his eight breakpoint opportunities as he closed out a solid 88-minute victory.

Sabalenka extends winning streak

Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Krueger for her 14th consecutive victory.

The three-time Grand Slam winner started her streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with a run to the championship at the U.S. Open earlier this month. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year.

The second-ranked Sabalenka converted five of her seven breakpoint opportunities in a lopsided contest against Krueger and will next face Madison Keys, hoping to equal her career-best 15 consecutive victories set in 2020-21.

“Well, maybe right now, like, I’m not playing my best tennis,” Sabalenka said. “But I think the way I’m controlling my emotions and the way I’m holding myself sometimes really helping me to stay in most of the matches, in those difficult situations to keep fighting and keep playing my best tennis.”

Keys had a 6-3, 6-3 win over Beatrice Haddad Maia of Brazil. Haddad Maia won the Korea Open last week but struggled to combat the baseline power of Keys.

Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka continued her positive start with new coach Patrick Mouratoglou with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets, advancing to a round-of-16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

It will be the first meeting between the two Grand Slam champions in more than two years, with the head-to-head series tied at 2-2.

“It’s going to be a really cool test for me,” Osaka said. “She’s played really well this year. I’m excited to play the match, and I know people are excited to watch the match.”

The four-time major winner joined Mouratoglou shortly before the China Open after splitting with Wim Fisette. Her run here so far is the first time since May that Osaka has had three consecutive wins.

Fifth-ranked Jasmine Paolini had a day to forget as she was humbled 6-4, 6-0 by No. 45-ranked Magda Linette of Poland.

Japan Open

Ugo Humbert overcame a mid-match rally by Tomas Machac to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 andadvance to the Japan Open final in Tokyo.

The No. 19-ranked Frenchman will look to improve his perfect 6-0 record in tour finals when he plays compatriot Arthur Fils on Tuesday.

Fils, ranked No. 24, defeated sixth-seed Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6 (8), 7-6 (10) in their semifinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.