Rockies look to sweep 3-game series against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-68, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-93, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -143, Rockies +121; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to sweep their three-game series.

Colorado is 36-38 at home and 59-93 overall. The Rockies have a 36-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 83-68 overall and 41-35 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 60-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers leads the Rockies with a .270 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 52 RBI. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 16-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .291 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

