Reds will begin search for a new manager immediately to replace fired skipper David Bell

CINCINNATI (AP) — The search for a new manager for the Cincinnati Reds will begin immediately following the firing of…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The search for a new manager for the Cincinnati Reds will begin immediately following the firing of David Bell after six seasons, president of baseball operations Nick Krall said Monday.

The team announced the move on Sunday night hours after a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Freddie Benavides was named interim manager for the final five games of the season. Most of the other coaches will be retained until a new manager is hired.

Krall cited inconsistency, philosophical differences, players not playing to their potential, and some young players who were added to the roster last season not developing as fast as the organization had hoped.

“When you look across the board, I thought we should have been better,” he said.

The 52-year-old Bell — whose grandfather Gus and father Buddy both spent part of their careers playing in Cincinnati — was hired by the Reds in October 2018. He had a 409-456 record over six seasons.

His contract had been extended in July 2023.

“We made the decision to extend David last season because I thought we were moving in the right direction as we promoted a younger core of players to develop in the big leagues,” Krall said. “But after reflecting on everything this season, I decided we needed to move in another direction with the leadership in the major league clubhouse. That’s why we made the change.”

With a week left in the season, the Reds are 76-81 and in fourth place in the NL Central, 13 1/2 games behind division champion Milwaukee. Cincinnati closes out the season with five road games. The Reds have a two-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday and Wednesday before closing out the campaign with three games in Chicago against the Cubs.

“If we make the decision now it allows us to meet with everybody (in the organization) on the last road trip, it allows us to start this process and it gives us a week head start instead of waiting when you know what the decision is going to be,” Krall said.

Under Bell in 2020, the Reds earned a postseason berth in his second season, which was shortened by COVID-19 to 60 games.

The Reds finished the 2021 season with a respectable 83-79 record, good enough for third place in the National League Central. That season also produced a National League Rookie of the Year in second baseman Jonathan India.

In 2022, Cincinnati lost 100 games for the first time in four decades. The Reds improved to 82-80 in 2023, despite leading the major leagues with 650 games missed by players because of injuries.

This season began with high expectations that Bell and the Reds couldn’t meet. A lack of consistency was the trend throughout the season, exacerbated by injuries to key players.

During Bell’s tenure, the Reds brought along a talented core expected to put the organization back on top, including India, Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain. But Cincinnati hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

Bell is the third manager fired this season. The Chicago White Sox fired Pedro Grifol and three coaches on Aug. 8, just days after the team ended a 21-game losing streak that tied the American League record.

The Seattle Mariners fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22, in the middle of his ninth season with the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.