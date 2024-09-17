Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson departs in the 2nd inning with strained elbow

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta with a strained left elbow. Williamson…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta with a strained left elbow.

Williamson departed after Michael Harris II fouled off a 2-1 pitch with one out in the second inning. The left-hander doubled over for a brief moment near the mound. He was replaced by Fernando Cruz.

The 26-year-old Williamson was charged with three runs and three hits. He allowed homers by Harris and Matt Olson in the first.

Williamson, a second-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, made his first major league start of the season on Sept. 1. He hurt his shoulder in spring training.

He was acquired by Cincinnati in a March 2022 trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle.

