Red Sox head groundskeeper Dave Mellor to retire after Sunday’s game

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox longtime head groundskeeper Dave Mellor is retiring Sunday after the club’s final game of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Mellor has spent 23 years with the Red Sox and 39 in major league baseball. He also worked for the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and then-California Angels. He also spent eight years servicing historic Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers.

“With mixed emotions I’m stepping back from my daily responsibilities as Senior Director of Grounds for the Boston Red Sox,” Mellor wrote on social media just before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I look forward to contributing to the industry and causes near my heart while I spend time (with) my family and pups. I am honored and humbled to have worked 39 years in MLB.”

Before Sunday’s game, Boston manager Alex Cora talked about the work he’s seen Mellor put into maintaining Fenway’s grass field, especially after special events — like concerts that happen at the ballpark during the year.

“We work hard, we do,” Cora said. “Nobody works harder than that guy. Think about all the concerts. We go on the road and there’s five concerts here. That field is ready six days later. It’s amazing.”

