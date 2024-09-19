Raya’s double save rescues Arsenal in Champions League draw amid attacking concerns without Odegaard

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — The first save was great. The second was even better. David Raya came to Arsenal’s rescue…

David Raya came to Arsenal’s rescue in the Champions League on Thursday with a double save from a penalty that was celebrated by his teammates as wildly as a goal being scored.

It preserved a 0-0 draw with Atalanta in the opening round of matches in the revamped tournament, and provided a further demonstration of the shot-stopping qualities of a goalkeeper more renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet.

The Spain international dived to his right to block the 51st-minute spot kick taken by Mateo Retegui, after Thomas Partey tripped Ederson. Raya quickly got to his feet, scrambled across his line and then used his left arm to claw away a header from Retegui off the goal line after the ball had rebounded out to the Italy striker.

“I was lucky to go the right way and save it,” Raya said. “I was unlucky to put the rebound straight to him but I was quick enough to get up and save the rebound. It is fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet and to help the team at least get a point.”

Raya gave a big roar and was mobbed by Arsenal’s players in the goalmouth. The goalkeeper performed a similar scrambling save on the goal line in the Premier League this season at Aston Villa to deny Ollie Watkins, before Arsenal went on to score twice in the second half for a 2-0 win.

There were no late goals this time for Mikel Arteta’s team, whose creativity and attacking spark has been hit by an ankle injury sustained by captain Martin Odegaard while playing for Norway during the recent international break.

Odegaard has “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while,” Arteta said before the Atalanta game.

Without its attacking midfielder, Arsenal underwhelmed before grabbing a goal from a corner in a 1-0 win over north London rival Tottenham on Sunday and was kept goalless by Atalanta, managing only two shots on target in Bergamo.

Manchester City is up next for Arsenal on Sunday in a meeting between the two favorites for the Premier League title.

With its attacking strength damaged, Arsenal might have to rely on a strong defensive performance to keep City at bay — like the team did last season in a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium.

With Raya in such great form, it could happen again.

“I’m in a good way now,” said Raya, who joined Arsenal from Brentford at the start of last season and took the goalkeeper jersey from Aaron Ramsdale in a big call by Arteta. “I have things to improve, as always, but of course I’m in a good place right now.”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said Raya has “gone to the next level.”

“There was massive pressure on him,” Rice said. “He was our No. 1 last season and obviously now he is fully No. 1 — there are no questions about that anymore. He’s really focused and that’s three games this season he has made crucial saves for us.”

