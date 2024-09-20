Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (78-75, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (73-80, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday,…

Seattle Mariners (78-75, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (73-80, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Texas has a 43-35 record at home and a 73-80 record overall. The Rangers have a 35-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle is 78-75 overall and 32-43 in road games. The Mariners are 52-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles, 30 home runs and 93 RBI for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 11-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hand), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.