Ramos leads Giants against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (79-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (87-71, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -226, Giants +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Heliot Ramos had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has an 87-71 record overall and a 42-35 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

San Francisco has a 38-42 record in road games and a 79-79 record overall. The Giants have gone 33-61 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .295 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 63 walks and 93 RBI. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ramos has a .270 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs. Michael Conforto is 10-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (adductor), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (calf), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

