PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma ruled out of Champions League opener against Girona

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his club’s opening match in the Champions League this season because of a muscular problem in his right thigh, the French league club said on Sunday.
Donnarumma picked up the injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday that extended the club’s perfect start in the French league to four matches.
PSG said he will be rested for a week.
In his absence, Matvey Safonov could be handed his first start. The 25-year-old Russian goalkeeper joined PSG in June until 2029.
PSG host Girona on Wednesday in Europe’s top club competition.
