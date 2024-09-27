Presidents Cup scorecards

At Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal
Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.
Friday
UNITED STATES 5, INTERNATIONAL 5
Foursomes
International 5, United States 0
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 544-535-243-454-xxx-xxx
Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-434-233-334-xxx-xxx
International, 7 and 6.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Sahith Theegala-Collin Morikawa, US 444-435-344-455-34x-xxx
Adam Scott-Taylor Pendrith, Int 444-324-444-344-34x-xxx
International, 5 and 4.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 443-535-344-455-244-524
Christiaan Bezuidenhout-Jason Day, Int 344-535-234-454-344-544
International, 1 up.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Wyndham Clark-Tony Finau, US 544-444-344-443-3xx-xxx
Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 434-434-333-434-2xx-xxx
International, 6 and 5.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Scottie Scheffler-Russell Henley, US 434-535-244-444-343-434
Si Woo Kim-Byeong Hun An, Int 443-534-344-444-243-434
International, 1 up
___
