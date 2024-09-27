Presidents Cup scorecards

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70. Friday UNITED STATES 5, INTERNATIONAL 5 Foursomes International 5, United…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.

Friday

UNITED STATES 5, INTERNATIONAL 5

Foursomes

International 5, United States 0

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 544-535-243-454-xxx-xxx

Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-434-233-334-xxx-xxx

International, 7 and 6.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Sahith Theegala-Collin Morikawa, US 444-435-344-455-34x-xxx

Adam Scott-Taylor Pendrith, Int 444-324-444-344-34x-xxx

International, 5 and 4.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Max Homa-Brian Harman, US 443-535-344-455-244-524

Christiaan Bezuidenhout-Jason Day, Int 344-535-234-454-344-544

International, 1 up.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Wyndham Clark-Tony Finau, US 544-444-344-443-3xx-xxx

Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 434-434-333-434-2xx-xxx

International, 6 and 5.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Scottie Scheffler-Russell Henley, US 434-535-244-444-343-434

Si Woo Kim-Byeong Hun An, Int 443-534-344-444-243-434

International, 1 up

___

