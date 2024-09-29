Presidents Cup results from Sunday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70. UNITED STATES 18 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/2 Sunday Singles United…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.

UNITED STATES 18 1/2, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/2

Sunday

Singles

United States 7 1/2, International 4 1/2

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Jason Day, International, 4 and 3.

Sam Burns, United States, halved with Tom Kim, International.

Hideki Matsuyama, International, def. Scottie Scheffler, United States, 1 up.

Russell Henley, United States, def. Sungjae Im, International, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Taylor Pendrith, International, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley, United States, def. Si Woo Kim, International, 1 up.

Corey Conners, International, def. Tony Finau, United States, 5 and 3.

Wyndham Clark, United States, halved with Min Woo Lee, International.

Sahith Theegala, United States, halved with Byeong Hun An, International.

Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Adam Scott, International, 2 and 1.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, def. Brian Harman, United States, 2 and 1.

Max Homa, United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes, International, 2 and 1.

