Presidents Cup results from Saturday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal
Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70
UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7
Saturday
Fourballs
United States 3, International 1
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, International, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, International, 3 and 2.
Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, International, def. Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, United States, 4 and 2.
Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
United States 3, International 1
Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott, International, def. Brian Harman and Max Homa, United States, 2 up.
Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns, United States, def. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, International, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, International, 1 up.
Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, 3 and 2.
