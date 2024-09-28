Presidents Cup results from Saturday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70 UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7 Saturday Fourballs United States 3,…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70

UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7

Saturday

Fourballs

United States 3, International 1

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, International, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, International, def. Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, United States, 4 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott, International, def. Brian Harman and Max Homa, United States, 2 up.

Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns, United States, def. Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, International, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, International, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, International, 3 and 2.

