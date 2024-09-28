Presidents Cup pairings for Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunday singles matches for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal (all times EDT): 12:02 p.m. — Xander…

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunday singles matches for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal (all times EDT):

12:02 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, United States, vs. Jason Day, International.

12:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, United States, vs. Tom Kim, International.

12:26 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama, International.

12:38 p.m. — Russell Henley, United States, vs. Sungjae Im, International.

12:50 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Taylor Pendrith, International.

1:02 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, United States, vs. Si Woo Kim, International.

1:19 p.m. — Tony Finau, United States, vs. Corey Conners, International.

1:31 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, United States, vs. Min Woo Lee, International.

1:43 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, United States, vs. Byeong Hun An, International.

1:55 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States, vs. Adam Scott, International.

2:07 p.m. — Brian Harman, United States, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International.

2:19 p.m. — Max Homa, United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes, International.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.