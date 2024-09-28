Presidents Cup cards from Saturday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70 UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7 Saturday Fourballs United States 3,…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70

UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7

Saturday

Fourballs

United States 3, International 1

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Scottie Scheffler-Collin Morikawa, US 434-435-344-444-344-32x

Adam Scott-Taylor Pendrith, Int 443-435-344-445-334-43x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Tony Finau-Xander Schauffele, US 444-434-343-444-333-4xx

Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 444-435-344-435-343-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Keegan Bradley-Wyndham Clark, US 444-334-343-444-334-xxx

Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 334-434-234-344-333-xxx

International, 4 and 3.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Patrick Cantlay-Sam Burns, US 444-434-234-443-333-33x

Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-535-234-354-333-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Brian Harman-Max Homa, US 344-325-344-445-344-525

Taylor Pendrith-Adam Scott, Int 343-435-333-444-345-434

International, 2 up.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Collin Morikawa-Sam Burns, US 344-434-235-444-334-434

Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 333-445-344-443-344-335

United States, 1 up.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 434-434-344-444-343-433

Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 445-426-343-344-434-334

United States, 1 up.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Scottie Scheffler-Russell Henley, US 534-544-243-444-333-4xx

Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-434-343-545-345-5xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.