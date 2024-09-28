Presidents Cup cards from Saturday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal
Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70
UNITED STATES 11, INTERNATIONAL 7
Saturday
Fourballs
United States 3, International 1
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Scottie Scheffler-Collin Morikawa, US 434-435-344-444-344-32x
Adam Scott-Taylor Pendrith, Int 443-435-344-445-334-43x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Tony Finau-Xander Schauffele, US 444-434-343-444-333-4xx
Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 444-435-344-435-343-4xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Keegan Bradley-Wyndham Clark, US 444-334-343-444-334-xxx
Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 334-434-234-344-333-xxx
International, 4 and 3.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Patrick Cantlay-Sam Burns, US 444-434-234-443-333-33x
Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-535-234-354-333-33x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
Foursomes
United States 3, International 1
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Brian Harman-Max Homa, US 344-325-344-445-344-525
Taylor Pendrith-Adam Scott, Int 343-435-333-444-345-434
International, 2 up.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Collin Morikawa-Sam Burns, US 344-434-235-444-334-434
Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 333-445-344-443-344-335
United States, 1 up.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, US 434-434-344-444-343-433
Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 445-426-343-344-434-334
United States, 1 up.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Scottie Scheffler-Russell Henley, US 534-544-243-444-333-4xx
Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-434-343-545-345-5xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
