Presidents Cup at a glance

MONTREAL (AP) — A brief look at the Presidents Cup matches Sunday at Royal Montreal: THE SCORE: United States 18…

MONTREAL (AP) — A brief look at the Presidents Cup matches Sunday at Royal Montreal:

THE SCORE: United States 18 1/2, Internationals 11 1/2.

THE STREAK: The Americans have now won 10 in a row dating to 2005.

THE CLINCHER: Keegan Bradley, the first active Ryder Cup captain to play in the Presidents Cup, won his match with Si Woo Kim that put the Americans over the top. Bradley was the deciding point in a U.S. loss at the 2014 Ryder Cup, the last time he played.

MEN OF THE MATCH: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa each delivered four points while playing all five matches.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Sam Burns was all square with Tom Kim, who had hit his tee shot to 3 feet on the par-3 17th. Burns hit pitching wedge to 4 feet for matching birdies. He halved the match to be the only unbeaten player (3-0-1) at Royal Montreal.

KEY STATISTIC: Twenty of the 30 matches were not decided until at least the 17th hole.

NOTEWORTHY: The seven-point margin was the largest for the Americans on the road.

QUOTEWORTHY: “We’re going to copy a lot of what Jim Furyk did this week. He set a culture here for us, and we’re going to carry that over into Bethpage, and I hope a lot of these 12 are on that team.” — Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

NEXT TIME: Medinah Country Club outside Chicago in 2026.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.