Presidents Cup at a glance

MONTREAL (AP) — A brief look at the Presidents Cup matches on Friday at Royal Montreal (all times EDT):

THE SCORE: United States 5, International 5.

THE SESSION: Internationals won all five foursomes matches, only the second time in Presidents Cup history they have swept a session.

THE HISTORY: This is the first time since the Presidents Cup began in 1994 there have been two session sweeps by either side.

THE BLOWOUT: Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im had a 7-and-6 win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. That tied a Presidents Cup record for largest margin last set in 2011 when Adam Scott and K.J. Choi beat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in foursomes.

THE STREAK: Matsuyama and Im had birdies on their last seven holes in alternate shot.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jason Day hit a tough pitch from a slightly downhill lie in a muddied piece of turf to a foot for a conceded par that preserved a 1-up victory.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. Thirteen of the 18 holes were halved. The Internationals won when Kim made a 15-foot par putt on the final hole.

KEY STATISTIC: The Americans won only seven out of the 75 holes played on Friday. They led in only one match, and that was for one hole.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the first tie going into the weekend since 2003 in South Africa. That Presidents Cup ended in a tie.

QUOTEWORTHY: “There’s 30 points available. Ten of the points are done. There’s 20 more to go get. The only thing each one of us can do is to go out and do our best to try to get a point.” — Scottie Scheffler.

SATURDAY: Four fourballs matches in the morning, four foursomes matches in the afternoon.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC).

