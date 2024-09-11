Pirates take on the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (54-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-76, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35…

Miami Marlins (54-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -180, Marlins +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Miami Marlins.

Pittsburgh has a 69-76 record overall and a 36-38 record in home games. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

Miami has gone 26-44 in road games and 54-91 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 83 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez leads the Marlins with a .248 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 59 RBI. Otto Lopez is 12-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

