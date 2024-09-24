Pirates release veterans Rowdy Tellez and Michael A. Taylor to make way for prospects

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates released first baseman Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor on Tuesday and promoted…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates released first baseman Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor on Tuesday and promoted infielder Liover Peguero and outfielder Josh Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The moves came with just six games left in the season and Pittsburgh eliminated from playoff contention.

Tellez recovered from a slow start to hit .243 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 131 games. The Pirates had signed Tellez to a one-year deal in the offseason.

Tellez entered Tuesday four plate appearances shy of a $200,000 bonus, though Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said the bonus had “zero factor” in the decision to cut ties with the 29-year-old, who had become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh during a summer surge.

“We feel like we gave Rowdy lots of opportunity here this year,” Cherington told reporters before Pittsburgh hosted Milwaukee on Tuesday night. “To his credit, he fought through some difficult times earlier in the year and fought his way out of it. Had periods of success and periods of frustration. This is just where we got to in the season.”

Taylor, like Tellez signed to a one-year deal, hit just .193 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 113 games. His playing time diminished in recent weeks after the Pirates moved shortstop Oneil Cruz to center field.

The 23-year-old Peguero led all Pirates minor leaguers in hits (127), RBIs (79) and doubles (29) and tied for second in extra-base hits (46).

Palacios hit .230 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs in 20 games with Pittsburgh earlier this season.

