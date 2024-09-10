Pirates play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (54-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (54-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Adam Oller (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -142, Marlins +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 68-76 record overall and a 35-38 record at home. The Pirates have gone 33-59 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami has a 26-43 record in road games and a 54-90 record overall. The Marlins are 29-69 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger leads Miami with 25 home runs while slugging .451. Connor Norby is 12-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.