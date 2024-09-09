Pirates open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (54-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (54-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -256, Marlins +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Miami Marlins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 34-38 record in home games and a 67-76 record overall. The Pirates have a 43-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 54-89 overall and 26-42 on the road. The Marlins have a 29-68 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 home runs while slugging .449. Nick Gonzales is 13-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 25 home runs while slugging .455. Connor Norby is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.