Pirates host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -141, Pirates +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 73-83 record overall and a 38-40 record in home games. The Pirates have a 40-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 44-34 record on the road and an 89-67 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 22 home runs, 54 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .276 for the Pirates. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-43 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 23 home runs, 74 walks and 92 RBI while hitting .285 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kyle Nicolas: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Ben Heller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

