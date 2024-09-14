Phoenix faces Chicago on 3-game skid

Phoenix Mercury (17-20, 9-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (17-20, 9-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (13-24, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 6-13 on their home court. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 82.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Mercury are 7-11 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 6.0.

Chicago’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won 86-68 in the last meeting on Aug. 19. Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 23 points, and Angel Reese led the Sky with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chennedy Carter is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Sky.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.6 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.