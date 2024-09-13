Phillies play the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (80-66, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-58, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday,…

New York Mets (80-66, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-58, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -163, Mets +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets looking to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia is 88-58 overall and 50-25 in home games. The Phillies are 64-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has an 80-66 record overall and a 40-32 record in road games. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .298 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI. Kyle Schwarber is 15-for-39 with seven home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 31 home runs while slugging .492. Mark Vientos is 10-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 8-2, .201 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (back), Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.