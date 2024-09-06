Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto leaves in 4th inning, 2 innings after fouling pitch off left knee

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins on Friday night,…

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins on Friday night, two innings after fouling a pitch off his left knee.

Realmuto sustained a contusion on the foul ball against Austin Kitchen in the second. He limped away and was treated by a trainer before returning and hitting his second RBI single of the game.

With the Phillies ahead 7-0, Garrett Stubbs hit for Realmuto in the fourth.

The 33-year-old Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, missed 37 games this season because of soreness in his right knee.

