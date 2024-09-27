Paredes leads Cubs against the Reds after 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (76-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-78, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (76-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-78, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (10-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -147, Reds +124; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds after Isaac Paredes had four hits against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Chicago is 42-36 at home and 81-78 overall. The Cubs have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Cincinnati has a 37-41 record on the road and a 76-83 record overall. The Reds have a 15-27 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has a .281 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 27 doubles, six triples and 21 home runs. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 25 home runs while slugging .473. TJ Friedl is 11-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Busch: day-to-day (arm), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.