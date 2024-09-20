Padres host the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (36-117, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-66, second in the NL West) San…

Chicago White Sox (36-117, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (87-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -246, White Sox +198; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 42-36 in home games and 87-66 overall. The Padres have a 73-27 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has gone 16-59 in road games and 36-117 overall. The White Sox have an 11-29 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 27 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Ky Bush: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (back), Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

