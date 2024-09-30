Dembélé left out of PSG game at Arsenal on disciplinary grounds

On the eve of Paris Saint-Germain’s biggest match this season, forward Ousmane Dembélé was left out of the squad to…

On the eve of Paris Saint-Germain’s biggest match this season, forward Ousmane Dembélé was left out of the squad to take on Arsenal in the Champions League and criticized for a lack of commitment.

“If someone does not comply with the requirements from the team, it means that they are not ready,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s group match at Emirates Stadium.

“It’s such an important week, with such an important game coming up, we need every player to be fully available.”

Enrique was questioned during a news conference about Dembélé’s absence in London after L’Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport media reported that he decided to snub the France player even though he is not injured.

Enrique did not give more details about the reasons but denied he had an argument with the forward. L’Equipe reported the duo verbally clashed after PSG’s 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league over the weekend. Dembélé delivered an assist during the match.

“There is just a problem of commitment toward the team, it’s not a problem between the player and the coach,” Enrique said through a translator.

PSG traveled to London with 22 players but not Dembélé, who has been a key element in PSG’s unbeaten start to the season. In six Ligue 1 matches, Dembélé has scored four goals and delivered three assists.

“I took the best possible decision,” Enrique said, adding he was supported in his choice by the club director.

PSG is unbeaten in all competitions. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener this month while Arsenal drew with Atalanta 0-0.

Enrique’s other options up front to cover Dembélé include Randal Kolo Muani and Désiré Doué.

“Other players will be able to take over,” PSG right back Achraf Hakimi said. “The most important thing in the team is the group, and our group is united.”

