Ohtani leads Dodgers against the Padres after 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (90-66, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (12-9, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -115, Padres -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres after Shohei Ohtani had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 93-63 overall and 50-28 at home. The Dodgers have a 36-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego is 45-30 on the road and 90-66 overall. The Padres have a 64-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 34 doubles, seven triples and 53 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 28 doubles, 24 home runs and 85 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 8-2, .268 batting average, 1.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

