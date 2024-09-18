Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno took on a leadership role for the Chicago Blackhawks before he played his first game…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno took on a leadership role for the Chicago Blackhawks before he played his first game for the team.

That was only the beginning.

Foligno became the 35th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The move was announced by the organization on the eve of its first official practice of training camp.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Foligno said when he addressed the team after his three children presented him with his new jersey — with a C on the front. “I’m excited about where we’re heading. I love the group already.

“And I know what’s come before us, you know, the leadership group that was here before us, the success that’s been here. And I’m excited to get us back to that, with your help.”

The Blackhawks played without a captain last season after the franchise decided to move on from Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup winner. Toews had been the captain since 2008.

Foligno, who turns 37 on Oct. 31, quickly became one of the team’s most popular players after he was acquired in a June 2023 trade with Boston. He was one of Chicago’s alternate captains in his first year with the team.

The role of captain — especially with Connor Bedard still just 19 and beginning his second season in the NHL — seemed like a natural fit for Foligno all along.

“Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in the release announcing the move. “He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”

Chicago finished last in the Central Division last season with a 23-53-6 record. But it was active in free agency and it is hoping to turn a corner with its rebuilding project this year.

Foligno had 17 goals and 20 assists in 74 games in his first season with the team. He agreed to a two-year contract in January that runs through the 2025-26 season.

Foligno was selected by Ottawa in the first round of the 2006 draft. His father, Mike, played in the NHL for 15 years, and his brother, Marcus, plays for Minnesota.

Nick Foligno has 232 goals and 330 assists in 1,155 games over 17 NHL seasons, also playing for Ottawa, Columbus, Boston and Toronto. He also was the captain of the Blue Jackets for six seasons from 2015-21.

