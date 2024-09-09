New York aims for 30th win of season in matchup against Dallas

New York Liberty (29-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-26, 6-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (29-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-26, 6-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will aim for its 30th win of the season when the Liberty take on the Dallas Wings.

The Wings have gone 7-10 in home games. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 40.4 points in the paint. Natasha Howard leads the Wings scoring 10.9.

The Liberty have gone 13-4 away from home. New York leads the Eastern Conference scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

Dallas makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). New York averages 85.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 91.1 Dallas allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 22 the Liberty won 79-71 led by 19 points from Breanna Stewart, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wings.

Stewart is averaging 20.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 88.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.