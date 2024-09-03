NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|1
|10
|304
|304.0
|D.Ward, North Texas
|1
|12
|230
|230.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|1
|7
|198
|198.0
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|1
|10
|197
|197.0
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|1
|8
|179
|179.0
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|1
|9
|179
|179.0
|T.Felton, Maryland
|1
|7
|178
|178.0
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|1
|10
|170
|170.0
|J.Kelly, Texas Tech
|1
|10
|156
|156.0
|D.Stanley, Utah
|1
|3
|150
|150.0
|S.Bell, Uconn
|1
|5
|141
|141.0
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|1
|4
|141
|141.0
|J.Bech, TCU
|1
|6
|139
|139.0
|R.Williams, Alabama
|1
|2
|139
|139.0
|C.Owen, Ohio
|1
|10
|137
|137.0
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|1
|8
|135
|135.0
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|1
|7
|132
|132.0
|K.White, Utah St.
|1
|3
|131
|131.0
|M.Williams, Tulane
|1
|4
|124
|124.0
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|1
|9
|121
|121.0
|I.Neyor, Nebraska
|1
|6
|121
|121.0
|H.Wallace, Penn St.
|1
|5
|117
|117.0
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|1
|8
|115
|115.0
|J.Moore, Duke
|1
|7
|112
|112.0
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|1
|7
|112
|112.0
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|2
|14
|224
|112.0
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|1
|6
|111
|111.0
|S.Davis, Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|109
|109.0
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|1
|5
|109
|109.0
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|1
|7
|108
|108.0
|C.Roberts, BYU
|1
|7
|108
|108.0
|J.Richardson, TCU
|1
|6
|107
|107.0
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|105
|105.0
|C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|8
|105
|105.0
|D.Thornton, Tennessee
|1
|3
|105
|105.0
|L.Floriea, Kent St.
|1
|6
|104
|104.0
|J.Mosley, Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|104
|104.0
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|1
|4
|104
|104.0
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|1
|8
|103
|103.0
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|1
|7
|102
|102.0
|R.Flores Jr., UCLA
|1
|3
|102
|102.0
|D.Ross, Troy
|1
|7
|102
|102.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|1
|7
|101
|101.0
|K.Hutson, Washington St.
|1
|4
|101
|101.0
|M.Fields, Virginia
|1
|5
|100
|100.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|1
|6
|100
|100.0
|C.Camper, Boise St.
|1
|4
|99
|99.0
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|2
|11
|197
|98.5
|G.Jackson, Washington
|1
|10
|98
|98.0
|J.Newton, Toledo
|1
|5
|98
|98.0
|T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|98
|98.0
|C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall
|1
|4
|97
|97.0
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|1
|6
|97
|97.0
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|2
|14
|193
|96.5
|G.Barnes, N. Illinois
|1
|5
|95
|95.0
|K.Lacy, LSU
|1
|7
|94
|94.0
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|93
|93.0
|Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St.
|1
|3
|93
|93.0
|M.Pettway, Jacksonville St.
|1
|1
|92
|92.0
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|1
|6
|92
|92.0
|L.Brown, San Diego St.
|1
|3
|91
|91.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|1
|6
|91
|91.0
|A.Jennings, Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|91
|91.0
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|1
|6
|91
|91.0
|M.Simmons, Auburn
|1
|3
|91
|91.0
|E.Arroyo, Miami
|1
|4
|89
|89.0
|C.Horn, Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|89
|89.0
|B.McCoy, Tennessee
|1
|6
|89
|89.0
|J.Royer, Cincinnati
|1
|5
|89
|89.0
|O.Singleton, E. Michigan
|1
|8
|89
|89.0
|K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|88
|88.0
|Z.Steptoe, Tulsa
|1
|5
|88
|88.0
|T.Ferguson, Oregon
|1
|7
|87
|87.0
|C.Loveland, Michigan
|1
|8
|87
|87.0
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|1
|5
|87
|87.0
|R.Maryland, SMU
|2
|9
|173
|86.5
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|1
|5
|86
|86.0
|S.Williams, TCU
|1
|11
|85
|85.0
|J.Brooks, Louisville
|1
|7
|83
|83.0
|J.Campbell, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|83
|83.0
|K.Hudson, Southern Cal
|1
|5
|83
|83.0
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|1
|6
|83
|83.0
|P.Thompson, Auburn
|1
|2
|82
|82.0
|L.Caples, Boise St.
|1
|5
|81
|81.0
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|1
|12
|81
|81.0
|R.Owens, Oklahoma St.
|1
|3
|81
|81.0
|E.Pancol, Duke
|1
|7
|81
|81.0
|O.Dollison, James Madison
|1
|2
|80
|80.0
|K.Lambert-Smith, Auburn
|1
|3
|80
|80.0
|T.Lockett, E. Michigan
|1
|3
|80
|80.0
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|1
|11
|79
|79.0
|E.Boyd, Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|78
|78.0
|C.Lee, Mississippi
|1
|4
|78
|78.0
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|1
|6
|78
|78.0
|E.Canion, Liberty
|1
|3
|77
|77.0
|C.Prieskorn, Mississippi
|1
|3
|77
|77.0
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|1
|5
|77
|77.0
|D.Boston, Washington
|1
|6
|76
|76.0
|H.Broussard, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|4
|76
|76.0
|C.Eakin, Texas Tech
|1
|5
|76
|76.0
|M.Jackson, Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|76
|76.0
|N.McMillan, Buffalo
|1
|5
|76
|76.0
|A.Williams, Clemson
|1
|6
|76
|76.0
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|1
|5
|75
|75.0
|J.Joly, NC State
|1
|5
|75
|75.0
|O.Hayes, FAU
|1
|5
|74
|74.0
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|1
|4
|74
|74.0
|D.Sheffield, North Texas
|1
|7
|74
|74.0
|M.Sykes, Rice
|1
|6
|74
|74.0
|K.Brown, Arizona St.
|1
|2
|73
|73.0
|K.Shanks, UAB
|1
|6
|73
|73.0
|A.Yaseen, South Florida
|1
|5
|73
|73.0
|S.Gosnell, Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|72
|72.0
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|1
|3
|72
|72.0
|C.Lee, Pittsburgh
|1
|6
|72
|72.0
|Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt
|1
|4
|72
|72.0
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|1
|5
|71
|71.0
|M.Klare, Purdue
|1
|5
|71
|71.0
|K.Thomas, UTEP
|1
|7
|71
|71.0
|S.Berkhalter, Cincinnati
|1
|2
|70
|70.0
|S.Brown, Charlotte
|1
|6
|70
|70.0
|Z.Haynes, Syracuse
|1
|4
|70
|70.0
|I.Horton, Miami
|1
|4
|70
|70.0
|J.Phillips, BYU
|1
|2
|70
|70.0
|A.Wells, Mississippi
|1
|2
|70
|70.0
|R.Wingo, Texas
|1
|4
|70
|70.0
|D.Alexander, Wake Forest
|1
|5
|69
|69.0
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|69
|69.0
|K.Jackson, Baylor
|1
|2
|69
|69.0
|B.Kuithe, Utah
|1
|4
|69
|69.0
|J.Williams, Texas State
|1
|7
|69
|69.0
|D.Fleming, Georgia St.
|1
|4
|68
|68.0
|A.Turner, Cincinnati
|1
|2
|68
|68.0
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|1
|6
|67
|67.0
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|1
|6
|67
|67.0
|G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|66
|66.0
|J.Maclin, Kentucky
|1
|2
|66
|66.0
|R.Vander Zee, Iowa
|1
|5
|66
|66.0
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|1
|5
|65
|65.0
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|1
|7
|65
|65.0
|A.Anderson, LSU
|1
|5
|64
|64.0
|J.Wilkerson, Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|64
|64.0
|I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|63
|63.0
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|1
|5
|63
|63.0
|J.Conyers, Texas Tech
|1
|5
|63
|63.0
|L.Humphreys, Georgia
|1
|2
|63
|63.0
|L.Lachey, Iowa
|1
|6
|63
|63.0
|T.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|63
|63.0
|J.Webb, South Alabama
|1
|3
|63
|63.0
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|1
|2
|63
|63.0
|C.Coleman, Auburn
|1
|2
|62
|62.0
|B.Collins, Notre Dame
|1
|5
|62
|62.0
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|62
|62.0
|M.Taylor, LSU
|1
|7
|62
|62.0
|M.Allen, E. Michigan
|1
|3
|61
|61.0
|J.Banks, Nebraska
|1
|4
|61
|61.0
|I.Bond, Texas
|1
|5
|61
|61.0
|B.Gosnell, Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|61
|61.0
|R.Henry, UTSA
|1
|1
|61
|61.0
|K.Hudson, UCF
|1
|2
|61
|61.0
|K.Marion, BYU
|1
|3
|61
|61.0
|T.Ward, Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|61.0
|J.Douglas, Florida St.
|2
|8
|121
|60.5
|J.Bradley, UNLV
|1
|2
|60
|60.0
|D.Key, Kentucky
|1
|3
|60
|60.0
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|1
|6
|60
|60.0
|K.Prather, Maryland
|1
|6
|60
|60.0
|D.Voisin, South Alabama
|1
|5
|60
|60.0
|C.Brazzell, Tennessee
|1
|5
|59
|59.0
|J.Edrine, Purdue
|1
|4
|59
|59.0
|V.Jacobs, South Carolina
|1
|2
|59
|59.0
|W.McCoy, UTSA
|1
|4
|59
|59.0
|C.Tate, Ohio St.
|1
|4
|58
|58.0
|L.Wester, Colorado
|1
|5
|58
|58.0
|J.Griese, Virginia
|1
|1
|57
|57.0
|M.Mews, Houston
|1
|3
|57
|57.0
|D.Riles, East Carolina
|1
|3
|57
|57.0
|J.Smith, Nevada
|2
|10
|113
|56.5
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|1
|4
|56
|56.0
|J.Cook, Texas
|1
|3
|56
|56.0
|L.McRee, Southern Cal
|1
|5
|56
|56.0
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|56
|56.0
|A.Smith, Georgia
|1
|5
|56
|56.0
|J.Aaron, North Texas
|1
|3
|55
|55.0
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|55
|55.0
|O.Evans, Penn St.
|1
|2
|55
|55.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|1
|4
|55
|55.0
|M.Craver, Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|54
|54.0
|J.Johnson, Bowling Green
|1
|4
|54
|54.0
|K.Campbell, Rice
|1
|4
|53
|53.0
|C.Ross, James Madison
|1
|2
|53
|53.0
|K.Sadiq, Oregon
|1
|4
|53
|53.0
|I.TeSlaa, Arkansas
|1
|3
|53
|53.0
|J.Jones, North Carolina
|1
|3
|52
|52.0
|W.Parker, Washington St.
|1
|1
|52
|52.0
|T.Shackelford, Washington St.
|1
|2
|52
|52.0
|Q.Ashley, Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|51
|51.0
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|1
|4
|51
|51.0
|M.Elzy, Illinois
|1
|2
|51
|51.0
|K.Pace, Virginia
|1
|2
|51
|51.0
