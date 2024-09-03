Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

The Associated Press

September 3, 2024, 11:11 AM

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD
T.McMillan, Arizona 1 10 304 304.0
D.Ward, North Texas 1 12 230 230.0
J.Horn, Colorado 1 7 198 198.0
J.Pritchett, South Alabama 1 10 197 197.0
T.Harris, Mississippi 1 8 179 179.0
C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 1 9 179 179.0
T.Felton, Maryland 1 7 178 178.0
N.Nash, San Jose St. 1 10 170 170.0
J.Kelly, Texas Tech 1 10 156 156.0
D.Stanley, Utah 1 3 150 150.0
S.Bell, Uconn 1 5 141 141.0
K.Williams, Washington St. 1 4 141 141.0
J.Bech, TCU 1 6 139 139.0
R.Williams, Alabama 1 2 139 139.0
C.Owen, Ohio 1 10 137 137.0
J.Noel, Iowa St. 1 8 135 135.0
T.Hunter, Colorado 1 7 132 132.0
K.White, Utah St. 1 3 131 131.0
M.Williams, Tulane 1 4 124 124.0
K.Concepcion, NC State 1 9 121 121.0
I.Neyor, Nebraska 1 6 121 121.0
H.Wallace, Penn St. 1 5 117 117.0
I.Paige, Old Dominion 1 8 115 115.0
J.Moore, Duke 1 7 112 112.0
X.Restrepo, Miami 1 7 112 112.0
L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 14 224 112.0
L.Grimm, Kansas 1 6 111 111.0
S.Davis, Cent. Michigan 1 4 109 109.0
T.Sibley, Liberty 1 5 109 109.0
O.Gadsden, Syracuse 1 7 108 108.0
C.Roberts, BYU 1 7 108 108.0
J.Richardson, TCU 1 6 107 107.0
K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 7 105 105.0
C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 8 105 105.0
D.Thornton, Tennessee 1 3 105 105.0
L.Floriea, Kent St. 1 6 104 104.0
J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 1 5 104 104.0
T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 1 4 104 104.0
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 1 8 103 103.0
E.Ayomanor, Stanford 1 7 102 102.0
R.Flores Jr., UCLA 1 3 102 102.0
D.Ross, Troy 1 7 102 102.0
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 7 101 101.0
K.Hutson, Washington St. 1 4 101 101.0
M.Fields, Virginia 1 5 100 100.0
T.Morin, Wake Forest 1 6 100 100.0
C.Camper, Boise St. 1 4 99 99.0
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 11 197 98.5
G.Jackson, Washington 1 10 98 98.0
J.Newton, Toledo 1 5 98 98.0
T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina 1 3 98 98.0
C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 1 4 97 97.0
J.Moss, Fresno St. 1 6 97 97.0
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 14 193 96.5
G.Barnes, N. Illinois 1 5 95 95.0
K.Lacy, LSU 1 7 94 94.0
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 1 4 93 93.0
Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St. 1 3 93 93.0
M.Pettway, Jacksonville St. 1 1 92 92.0
J.Smith, Ohio St. 1 6 92 92.0
L.Brown, San Diego St. 1 3 91 91.0
J.Hobert, Texas State 1 6 91 91.0
A.Jennings, Virginia Tech 1 2 91 91.0
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 6 91 91.0
M.Simmons, Auburn 1 3 91 91.0
E.Arroyo, Miami 1 4 89 89.0
C.Horn, Appalachian St. 1 2 89 89.0
B.McCoy, Tennessee 1 6 89 89.0
J.Royer, Cincinnati 1 5 89 89.0
O.Singleton, E. Michigan 1 8 89 89.0
K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 1 5 88 88.0
Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 1 5 88 88.0
T.Ferguson, Oregon 1 7 87 87.0
C.Loveland, Michigan 1 8 87 87.0
R.Taylor, Memphis 1 5 87 87.0
R.Maryland, SMU 2 9 173 86.5
A.Smith, East Carolina 1 5 86 86.0
S.Williams, TCU 1 11 85 85.0
J.Brooks, Louisville 1 7 83 83.0
J.Campbell, Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 83 83.0
K.Hudson, Southern Cal 1 5 83 83.0
D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 1 6 83 83.0
P.Thompson, Auburn 1 2 82 82.0
L.Caples, Boise St. 1 5 81 81.0
T.Johnson, Oregon 1 12 81 81.0
R.Owens, Oklahoma St. 1 3 81 81.0
E.Pancol, Duke 1 7 81 81.0
O.Dollison, James Madison 1 2 80 80.0
K.Lambert-Smith, Auburn 1 3 80 80.0
T.Lockett, E. Michigan 1 3 80 80.0
D.McCuin, UTSA 1 11 79 79.0
E.Boyd, Cent. Michigan 1 3 78 78.0
C.Lee, Mississippi 1 4 78 78.0
T.Pena, Syracuse 1 6 78 78.0
E.Canion, Liberty 1 3 77 77.0
C.Prieskorn, Mississippi 1 3 77 77.0
J.Royals, Utah St. 1 5 77 77.0
D.Boston, Washington 1 6 76 76.0
H.Broussard, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 4 76 76.0
C.Eakin, Texas Tech 1 5 76 76.0
M.Jackson, Louisiana Tech 1 3 76 76.0
N.McMillan, Buffalo 1 5 76 76.0
A.Williams, Clemson 1 6 76 76.0
J.Higgins, Iowa St. 1 5 75 75.0
J.Joly, NC State 1 5 75 75.0
O.Hayes, FAU 1 5 74 74.0
E.Heidenreich, Navy 1 4 74 74.0
D.Sheffield, North Texas 1 7 74 74.0
M.Sykes, Rice 1 6 74 74.0
K.Brown, Arizona St. 1 2 73 73.0
K.Shanks, UAB 1 6 73 73.0
A.Yaseen, South Florida 1 5 73 73.0
S.Gosnell, Virginia Tech 1 3 72 72.0
D.Greene, Wake Forest 1 3 72 72.0
C.Lee, Pittsburgh 1 6 72 72.0
Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt 1 4 72 72.0
J.Brown, Kansas St. 1 5 71 71.0
M.Klare, Purdue 1 5 71 71.0
K.Thomas, UTEP 1 7 71 71.0
S.Berkhalter, Cincinnati 1 2 70 70.0
S.Brown, Charlotte 1 6 70 70.0
Z.Haynes, Syracuse 1 4 70 70.0
I.Horton, Miami 1 4 70 70.0
J.Phillips, BYU 1 2 70 70.0
A.Wells, Mississippi 1 2 70 70.0
R.Wingo, Texas 1 4 70 70.0
D.Alexander, Wake Forest 1 5 69 69.0
C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 1 5 69 69.0
K.Jackson, Baylor 1 2 69 69.0
B.Kuithe, Utah 1 4 69 69.0
J.Williams, Texas State 1 7 69 69.0
D.Fleming, Georgia St. 1 4 68 68.0
A.Turner, Cincinnati 1 2 68 68.0
M.Dalena, Fresno St. 1 6 67 67.0
H.Fannin, Bowling Green 1 6 67 67.0
G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 1 5 66 66.0
J.Maclin, Kentucky 1 2 66 66.0
R.Vander Zee, Iowa 1 5 66 66.0
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 5 65 65.0
K.Wilson, Texas State 1 7 65 65.0
A.Anderson, LSU 1 5 64 64.0
J.Wilkerson, Louisiana Tech 1 3 64 64.0
I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St. 1 5 63 63.0
P.Bryant, Illinois 1 5 63 63.0
J.Conyers, Texas Tech 1 5 63 63.0
L.Humphreys, Georgia 1 2 63 63.0
L.Lachey, Iowa 1 6 63 63.0
T.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 63 63.0
J.Webb, South Alabama 1 3 63 63.0
D.Wells, Oregon St. 1 2 63 63.0
C.Coleman, Auburn 1 2 62 62.0
B.Collins, Notre Dame 1 5 62 62.0
J.Lane, Virginia Tech 1 4 62 62.0
M.Taylor, LSU 1 7 62 62.0
M.Allen, E. Michigan 1 3 61 61.0
J.Banks, Nebraska 1 4 61 61.0
I.Bond, Texas 1 5 61 61.0
B.Gosnell, Virginia Tech 1 4 61 61.0
R.Henry, UTSA 1 1 61 61.0
K.Hudson, UCF 1 2 61 61.0
K.Marion, BYU 1 3 61 61.0
T.Ward, Boston College 1 3 61 61.0
J.Douglas, Florida St. 2 8 121 60.5
J.Bradley, UNLV 1 2 60 60.0
D.Key, Kentucky 1 3 60 60.0
W.Pauling, Wisconsin 1 6 60 60.0
K.Prather, Maryland 1 6 60 60.0
D.Voisin, South Alabama 1 5 60 60.0
C.Brazzell, Tennessee 1 5 59 59.0
J.Edrine, Purdue 1 4 59 59.0
V.Jacobs, South Carolina 1 2 59 59.0
W.McCoy, UTSA 1 4 59 59.0
C.Tate, Ohio St. 1 4 58 58.0
L.Wester, Colorado 1 5 58 58.0
J.Griese, Virginia 1 1 57 57.0
M.Mews, Houston 1 3 57 57.0
D.Riles, East Carolina 1 3 57 57.0
J.Smith, Nevada 2 10 113 56.5
Z.Branch, Southern Cal 1 4 56 56.0
J.Cook, Texas 1 3 56 56.0
L.McRee, Southern Cal 1 5 56 56.0
K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 1 5 56 56.0
A.Smith, Georgia 1 5 56 56.0
J.Aaron, North Texas 1 3 55 55.0
D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 1 4 55 55.0
O.Evans, Penn St. 1 2 55 55.0
D.Jackson, Minnesota 1 4 55 55.0
M.Craver, Mississippi St. 1 1 54 54.0
J.Johnson, Bowling Green 1 4 54 54.0
K.Campbell, Rice 1 4 53 53.0
C.Ross, James Madison 1 2 53 53.0
K.Sadiq, Oregon 1 4 53 53.0
I.TeSlaa, Arkansas 1 3 53 53.0
J.Jones, North Carolina 1 3 52 52.0
W.Parker, Washington St. 1 1 52 52.0
T.Shackelford, Washington St. 1 2 52 52.0
Q.Ashley, Kennesaw St. 1 1 51 51.0
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 1 4 51 51.0
M.Elzy, Illinois 1 2 51 51.0
K.Pace, Virginia 1 2 51 51.0

Sports
