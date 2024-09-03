NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD T.McMillan, Arizona 1 10 304 304.0 D.Ward, North Texas 1 12 230…

Receiving Yards Per Game

G Ct ReYd RecYD T.McMillan, Arizona 1 10 304 304.0 D.Ward, North Texas 1 12 230 230.0 J.Horn, Colorado 1 7 198 198.0 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 1 10 197 197.0 T.Harris, Mississippi 1 8 179 179.0 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 1 9 179 179.0 T.Felton, Maryland 1 7 178 178.0 N.Nash, San Jose St. 1 10 170 170.0 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 1 10 156 156.0 D.Stanley, Utah 1 3 150 150.0 S.Bell, Uconn 1 5 141 141.0 K.Williams, Washington St. 1 4 141 141.0 J.Bech, TCU 1 6 139 139.0 R.Williams, Alabama 1 2 139 139.0 C.Owen, Ohio 1 10 137 137.0 J.Noel, Iowa St. 1 8 135 135.0 T.Hunter, Colorado 1 7 132 132.0 K.White, Utah St. 1 3 131 131.0 M.Williams, Tulane 1 4 124 124.0 K.Concepcion, NC State 1 9 121 121.0 I.Neyor, Nebraska 1 6 121 121.0 H.Wallace, Penn St. 1 5 117 117.0 I.Paige, Old Dominion 1 8 115 115.0 J.Moore, Duke 1 7 112 112.0 X.Restrepo, Miami 1 7 112 112.0 L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 14 224 112.0 L.Grimm, Kansas 1 6 111 111.0 S.Davis, Cent. Michigan 1 4 109 109.0 T.Sibley, Liberty 1 5 109 109.0 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 1 7 108 108.0 C.Roberts, BYU 1 7 108 108.0 J.Richardson, TCU 1 6 107 107.0 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 7 105 105.0 C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 8 105 105.0 D.Thornton, Tennessee 1 3 105 105.0 L.Floriea, Kent St. 1 6 104 104.0 J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 1 5 104 104.0 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 1 4 104 104.0 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 1 8 103 103.0 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 1 7 102 102.0 R.Flores Jr., UCLA 1 3 102 102.0 D.Ross, Troy 1 7 102 102.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 7 101 101.0 K.Hutson, Washington St. 1 4 101 101.0 M.Fields, Virginia 1 5 100 100.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 1 6 100 100.0 C.Camper, Boise St. 1 4 99 99.0 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 11 197 98.5 G.Jackson, Washington 1 10 98 98.0 J.Newton, Toledo 1 5 98 98.0 T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina 1 3 98 98.0 C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 1 4 97 97.0 J.Moss, Fresno St. 1 6 97 97.0 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 14 193 96.5 G.Barnes, N. Illinois 1 5 95 95.0 K.Lacy, LSU 1 7 94 94.0 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 1 4 93 93.0 Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St. 1 3 93 93.0 M.Pettway, Jacksonville St. 1 1 92 92.0 J.Smith, Ohio St. 1 6 92 92.0 L.Brown, San Diego St. 1 3 91 91.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 1 6 91 91.0 A.Jennings, Virginia Tech 1 2 91 91.0 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 6 91 91.0 M.Simmons, Auburn 1 3 91 91.0 E.Arroyo, Miami 1 4 89 89.0 C.Horn, Appalachian St. 1 2 89 89.0 B.McCoy, Tennessee 1 6 89 89.0 J.Royer, Cincinnati 1 5 89 89.0 O.Singleton, E. Michigan 1 8 89 89.0 K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 1 5 88 88.0 Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 1 5 88 88.0 T.Ferguson, Oregon 1 7 87 87.0 C.Loveland, Michigan 1 8 87 87.0 R.Taylor, Memphis 1 5 87 87.0 R.Maryland, SMU 2 9 173 86.5 A.Smith, East Carolina 1 5 86 86.0 S.Williams, TCU 1 11 85 85.0 J.Brooks, Louisville 1 7 83 83.0 J.Campbell, Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 83 83.0 K.Hudson, Southern Cal 1 5 83 83.0 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 1 6 83 83.0 P.Thompson, Auburn 1 2 82 82.0 L.Caples, Boise St. 1 5 81 81.0 T.Johnson, Oregon 1 12 81 81.0 R.Owens, Oklahoma St. 1 3 81 81.0 E.Pancol, Duke 1 7 81 81.0 O.Dollison, James Madison 1 2 80 80.0 K.Lambert-Smith, Auburn 1 3 80 80.0 T.Lockett, E. Michigan 1 3 80 80.0 D.McCuin, UTSA 1 11 79 79.0 E.Boyd, Cent. Michigan 1 3 78 78.0 C.Lee, Mississippi 1 4 78 78.0 T.Pena, Syracuse 1 6 78 78.0 E.Canion, Liberty 1 3 77 77.0 C.Prieskorn, Mississippi 1 3 77 77.0 J.Royals, Utah St. 1 5 77 77.0 D.Boston, Washington 1 6 76 76.0 H.Broussard, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 4 76 76.0 C.Eakin, Texas Tech 1 5 76 76.0 M.Jackson, Louisiana Tech 1 3 76 76.0 N.McMillan, Buffalo 1 5 76 76.0 A.Williams, Clemson 1 6 76 76.0 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 1 5 75 75.0 J.Joly, NC State 1 5 75 75.0 O.Hayes, FAU 1 5 74 74.0 E.Heidenreich, Navy 1 4 74 74.0 D.Sheffield, North Texas 1 7 74 74.0 M.Sykes, Rice 1 6 74 74.0 K.Brown, Arizona St. 1 2 73 73.0 K.Shanks, UAB 1 6 73 73.0 A.Yaseen, South Florida 1 5 73 73.0 S.Gosnell, Virginia Tech 1 3 72 72.0 D.Greene, Wake Forest 1 3 72 72.0 C.Lee, Pittsburgh 1 6 72 72.0 Q.Skinner, Vanderbilt 1 4 72 72.0 J.Brown, Kansas St. 1 5 71 71.0 M.Klare, Purdue 1 5 71 71.0 K.Thomas, UTEP 1 7 71 71.0 S.Berkhalter, Cincinnati 1 2 70 70.0 S.Brown, Charlotte 1 6 70 70.0 Z.Haynes, Syracuse 1 4 70 70.0 I.Horton, Miami 1 4 70 70.0 J.Phillips, BYU 1 2 70 70.0 A.Wells, Mississippi 1 2 70 70.0 R.Wingo, Texas 1 4 70 70.0 D.Alexander, Wake Forest 1 5 69 69.0 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 1 5 69 69.0 K.Jackson, Baylor 1 2 69 69.0 B.Kuithe, Utah 1 4 69 69.0 J.Williams, Texas State 1 7 69 69.0 D.Fleming, Georgia St. 1 4 68 68.0 A.Turner, Cincinnati 1 2 68 68.0 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 1 6 67 67.0 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 1 6 67 67.0 G.Bartholomew, Pittsburgh 1 5 66 66.0 J.Maclin, Kentucky 1 2 66 66.0 R.Vander Zee, Iowa 1 5 66 66.0 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 5 65 65.0 K.Wilson, Texas State 1 7 65 65.0 A.Anderson, LSU 1 5 64 64.0 J.Wilkerson, Louisiana Tech 1 3 64 64.0 I.Adeyi, Sam Houston St. 1 5 63 63.0 P.Bryant, Illinois 1 5 63 63.0 J.Conyers, Texas Tech 1 5 63 63.0 L.Humphreys, Georgia 1 2 63 63.0 L.Lachey, Iowa 1 6 63 63.0 T.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 63 63.0 J.Webb, South Alabama 1 3 63 63.0 D.Wells, Oregon St. 1 2 63 63.0 C.Coleman, Auburn 1 2 62 62.0 B.Collins, Notre Dame 1 5 62 62.0 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 1 4 62 62.0 M.Taylor, LSU 1 7 62 62.0 M.Allen, E. Michigan 1 3 61 61.0 J.Banks, Nebraska 1 4 61 61.0 I.Bond, Texas 1 5 61 61.0 B.Gosnell, Virginia Tech 1 4 61 61.0 R.Henry, UTSA 1 1 61 61.0 K.Hudson, UCF 1 2 61 61.0 K.Marion, BYU 1 3 61 61.0 T.Ward, Boston College 1 3 61 61.0 J.Douglas, Florida St. 2 8 121 60.5 J.Bradley, UNLV 1 2 60 60.0 D.Key, Kentucky 1 3 60 60.0 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 1 6 60 60.0 K.Prather, Maryland 1 6 60 60.0 D.Voisin, South Alabama 1 5 60 60.0 C.Brazzell, Tennessee 1 5 59 59.0 J.Edrine, Purdue 1 4 59 59.0 V.Jacobs, South Carolina 1 2 59 59.0 W.McCoy, UTSA 1 4 59 59.0 C.Tate, Ohio St. 1 4 58 58.0 L.Wester, Colorado 1 5 58 58.0 J.Griese, Virginia 1 1 57 57.0 M.Mews, Houston 1 3 57 57.0 D.Riles, East Carolina 1 3 57 57.0 J.Smith, Nevada 2 10 113 56.5 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 1 4 56 56.0 J.Cook, Texas 1 3 56 56.0 L.McRee, Southern Cal 1 5 56 56.0 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 1 5 56 56.0 A.Smith, Georgia 1 5 56 56.0 J.Aaron, North Texas 1 3 55 55.0 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 1 4 55 55.0 O.Evans, Penn St. 1 2 55 55.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 1 4 55 55.0 M.Craver, Mississippi St. 1 1 54 54.0 J.Johnson, Bowling Green 1 4 54 54.0 K.Campbell, Rice 1 4 53 53.0 C.Ross, James Madison 1 2 53 53.0 K.Sadiq, Oregon 1 4 53 53.0 I.TeSlaa, Arkansas 1 3 53 53.0 J.Jones, North Carolina 1 3 52 52.0 W.Parker, Washington St. 1 1 52 52.0 T.Shackelford, Washington St. 1 2 52 52.0 Q.Ashley, Kennesaw St. 1 1 51 51.0 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 1 4 51 51.0 M.Elzy, Illinois 1 2 51 51.0 K.Pace, Virginia 1 2 51 51.0

