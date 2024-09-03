NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|1
|20
|267
|6
|267.0
|M.Cooper, San Diego St.
|1
|27
|223
|2
|223.0
|A.Tyus, Ohio
|1
|16
|203
|2
|203.0
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|1
|19
|165
|1
|165.0
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|1
|14
|161
|3
|161.0
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|1
|28
|156
|1
|156.0
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|1
|27
|153
|1
|153.0
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|1
|14
|145
|1
|145.0
|R.Harvey, UCF
|1
|11
|142
|2
|142.0
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|1
|17
|135
|1
|135.0
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|1
|30
|129
|0
|129.0
|J.Coleman, Washington
|1
|16
|127
|3
|127.0
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|1
|13
|124
|0
|124.0
|J.Waters, NC State
|1
|20
|123
|2
|123.0
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|1
|11
|119
|2
|119.0
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|1
|13
|114
|1
|114.0
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|1
|16
|110
|1
|110.0
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|1
|12
|110
|1
|110.0
|K.Feagin, Illinois
|1
|16
|108
|1
|108.0
|J.Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
|1
|13
|106
|1
|106.0
|M.Johnson, Florida
|1
|11
|106
|1
|106.0
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|1
|27
|104
|2
|104.0
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|1
|26
|104
|1
|104.0
|A.Hardy, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|19
|103
|1
|103.0
|D.Taylor, Troy
|1
|11
|103
|1
|103.0
|J.Barksdale, Buffalo
|1
|14
|99
|1
|99.0
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|1
|15
|98
|0
|98.0
|K.Pace, Virginia
|1
|11
|93
|1
|93.0
|K.Mullings, Michigan
|1
|15
|92
|0
|92.0
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|1
|14
|91
|1
|91.0
|Q.Conley, Arizona
|1
|10
|90
|3
|90.0
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|1
|11
|89
|0
|89.0
|R.Sanders, South Carolina
|1
|24
|88
|1
|88.0
|B.Smith, SMU
|2
|20
|175
|3
|87.5
|F.Chalk, San Jose St.
|1
|18
|87
|2
|87.0
|A.Daniels, Stanford
|1
|17
|87
|0
|87.0
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|1
|19
|85
|1
|85.0
|N.Frazier, Georgia
|1
|11
|83
|1
|83.0
|S.Red, Nevada
|2
|23
|165
|1
|82.5
|C.Cook, TCU
|1
|20
|81
|1
|81.0
|J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina
|1
|12
|80
|0
|80.0
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|2
|28
|159
|3
|79.5
|A.Laughery, Illinois
|1
|10
|79
|0
|79.0
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|1
|10
|79
|2
|79.0
|L.Beebe, UAB
|1
|15
|78
|2
|78.0
|B.Daily, Army
|1
|17
|78
|2
|78.0
|R.Faison, Utah St.
|1
|12
|78
|0
|78.0
|K.Joiner, South Florida
|1
|14
|78
|2
|78.0
|B.Lucas, Liberty
|1
|17
|78
|1
|78.0
|R.Reese, Baylor
|1
|18
|78
|0
|78.0
|T.Ward, Boston College
|1
|12
|77
|0
|77.0
|K.Udoh, Army
|1
|15
|75
|2
|75.0
|T.Lawton, Indiana
|1
|16
|74
|2
|74.0
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|1
|19
|74
|1
|74.0
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|1
|14
|73
|1
|73.0
|M.Major, Minnesota
|1
|20
|73
|1
|73.0
|L.Moss, Texas A&M
|1
|20
|70
|1
|70.0
|S.Alexander, Vanderbilt
|1
|17
|69
|1
|69.0
|S.Brown, Rutgers
|1
|14
|68
|0
|68.0
|J.Ellison, Indiana
|1
|10
|68
|0
|68.0
|W.Marks, Southern Cal
|1
|16
|68
|2
|68.0
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|1
|22
|68
|1
|68.0
|L.Martin, BYU
|1
|13
|67
|1
|67.0
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|1
|14
|67
|0
|67.0
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|1
|14
|66
|1
|66.0
|T.Walker, Wisconsin
|1
|15
|66
|1
|66.0
|M.Allen, UNLV
|1
|10
|65
|0
|65.0
|D.Martinez, Miami
|1
|15
|65
|0
|65.0
|K.Moulton, Iowa
|1
|19
|65
|0
|65.0
|L.Avant, Tulsa
|1
|11
|64
|0
|64.0
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|1
|16
|64
|2
|64.0
|O.Allen, Air Force
|1
|16
|63
|0
|63.0
|R.Leonard, Notre Dame
|1
|12
|63
|0
|63.0
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|1
|13
|63
|0
|63.0
|D.Pendergrass, Baylor
|1
|17
|62
|1
|62.0
|J.Emery, LSU
|1
|10
|61
|0
|61.0
|B.Bennett, Coastal Carolina
|1
|11
|60
|2
|60.0
|D.Mimms, E. Michigan
|1
|12
|60
|1
|60.0
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|1
|14
|59
|1
|59.0
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|1
|16
|59
|0
|59.0
|M.Sluka, UNLV
|1
|11
|59
|0
|59.0
|E.Sanders, New Mexico
|2
|33
|117
|0
|58.5
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|1
|12
|58
|0
|58.0
|T.Phommachanh, Umass
|1
|16
|57
|0
|57.0
|H.Ropati, BYU
|1
|13
|57
|1
|57.0
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|1
|14
|57
|0
|57.0
|J.Gentry, Sam Houston St.
|1
|14
|56
|1
|56.0
|A.Young, Old Dominion
|1
|16
|56
|0
|56.0
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|2
|26
|111
|0
|55.5
|Q.Judkins, Ohio St.
|1
|13
|55
|1
|55.0
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|1
|15
|54
|0
|54.0
|J.John, Umass
|1
|14
|53
|1
|53.0
|D.Connors, Rice
|1
|12
|52
|1
|52.0
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|13
|50
|0
|50.0
|R.Johnson, Nebraska
|1
|11
|50
|0
|50.0
|A.Colandrea, Virginia
|1
|11
|49
|1
|49.0
|J.Ott, California
|1
|14
|49
|2
|49.0
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|1
|10
|49
|2
|49.0
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|1
|15
|49
|1
|49.0
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|1
|11
|49
|1
|49.0
|N.Noel, Missouri
|1
|11
|48
|1
|48.0
|C.Washington, Coastal Carolina
|1
|13
|47
|0
|47.0
|M.Anderson, Memphis
|1
|10
|46
|2
|46.0
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|2
|19
|91
|1
|45.5
|D.Jones, Wyoming
|1
|17
|43
|0
|43.0
|T.Bullock, Akron
|1
|14
|42
|0
|42.0
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|1
|12
|42
|1
|42.0
|A.Adeyi, James Madison
|1
|17
|41
|1
|41.0
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|1
|15
|41
|2
|41.0
|G.Green, Troy
|1
|11
|40
|1
|40.0
|A.Tecza, Navy
|1
|12
|40
|1
|40.0
|K.Thomas, Kent St.
|1
|18
|40
|0
|40.0
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|1
|16
|39
|1
|39.0
|K.Jefferson, UCF
|1
|11
|39
|1
|39.0
|E.Vasko, Coastal Carolina
|1
|12
|39
|1
|39.0
|A.Henderson, Buffalo
|1
|14
|36
|1
|36.0
|J.Credle, Middle Tennessee
|1
|10
|35
|1
|35.0
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|1
|11
|35
|3
|35.0
|J.Arnold, Oklahoma
|1
|11
|34
|0
|34.0
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|1
|16
|33
|0
|33.0
|J.Jackson, UTEP
|1
|10
|32
|0
|32.0
|G.Crowder, Troy
|1
|10
|29
|0
|29.0
|T.Gist, Air Force
|1
|10
|29
|0
|29.0
|D.Davenport, Louisiana Tech
|1
|10
|27
|0
|27.0
|D.Edwards, Michigan
|1
|11
|27
|0
|27.0
|Q.Ashley, Kennesaw St.
|1
|10
|26
|0
|26.0
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|1
|14
|24
|0
|24.0
|D.Bryson, Kennesaw St.
|1
|19
|21
|0
|21.0
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|1
|10
|20
|0
|20.0
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|1
|16
|19
|0
|19.0
|E.Young, W. Kentucky
|1
|10
|18
|0
|18.0
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|1
|11
|16
|1
|16.0
|C.Norton, Charlotte
|1
|10
|11
|0
|11.0
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|1
|10
|5
|0
|5.0
|O.McCown, UTSA
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0.0
|F.Brock, Temple
|1
|14
|-2
|0
|-2.0
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|1
|10
|-11
|0
|-11.0
|D.Smith, Houston
|1
|11
|-12
|0
|-12.0
