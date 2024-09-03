NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg A.Jeanty, Boise St. 1 20 267 6 267.0 M.Cooper, San Diego St.…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg A.Jeanty, Boise St. 1 20 267 6 267.0 M.Cooper, San Diego St. 1 27 223 2 223.0 A.Tyus, Ohio 1 16 203 2 203.0 K.Monangai, Rutgers 1 19 165 1 165.0 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 1 14 161 3 161.0 I.Mahdi, Texas State 1 28 156 1 156.0 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 1 27 153 1 153.0 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 1 14 145 1 145.0 R.Harvey, UCF 1 11 142 2 142.0 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 1 17 135 1 135.0 O.Hampton, North Carolina 1 30 129 0 129.0 J.Coleman, Washington 1 16 127 3 127.0 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 1 13 124 0 124.0 J.Waters, NC State 1 20 123 2 123.0 K.Johnson, Iowa 1 11 119 2 119.0 N.Singleton, Penn St. 1 13 114 1 114.0 Q.Cooley, Liberty 1 16 110 1 110.0 S.Gaines, Boise St. 1 12 110 1 110.0 K.Feagin, Illinois 1 16 108 1 108.0 J.Croskey-Merritt, Arizona 1 13 106 1 106.0 M.Johnson, Florida 1 11 106 1 106.0 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 1 27 104 2 104.0 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 1 26 104 1 104.0 A.Hardy, Louisiana-Monroe 1 19 103 1 103.0 D.Taylor, Troy 1 11 103 1 103.0 J.Barksdale, Buffalo 1 14 99 1 99.0 L.Allen, Syracuse 1 15 98 0 98.0 K.Pace, Virginia 1 11 93 1 93.0 K.Mullings, Michigan 1 15 92 0 92.0 J.Love, Notre Dame 1 14 91 1 91.0 Q.Conley, Arizona 1 10 90 3 90.0 D.Mockobee, Purdue 1 11 89 0 89.0 R.Sanders, South Carolina 1 24 88 1 88.0 B.Smith, SMU 2 20 175 3 87.5 F.Chalk, San Jose St. 1 18 87 2 87.0 A.Daniels, Stanford 1 17 87 0 87.0 K.Robichaux, Boston College 1 19 85 1 85.0 N.Frazier, Georgia 1 11 83 1 83.0 S.Red, Nevada 2 23 165 1 82.5 C.Cook, TCU 1 20 81 1 81.0 J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina 1 12 80 0 80.0 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 2 28 159 3 79.5 A.Laughery, Illinois 1 10 79 0 79.0 J.Milroe, Alabama 1 10 79 2 79.0 L.Beebe, UAB 1 15 78 2 78.0 B.Daily, Army 1 17 78 2 78.0 R.Faison, Utah St. 1 12 78 0 78.0 K.Joiner, South Florida 1 14 78 2 78.0 B.Lucas, Liberty 1 17 78 1 78.0 R.Reese, Baylor 1 18 78 0 78.0 T.Ward, Boston College 1 12 77 0 77.0 K.Udoh, Army 1 15 75 2 75.0 T.Lawton, Indiana 1 16 74 2 74.0 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 1 19 74 1 74.0 T.Castellanos, Boston College 1 14 73 1 73.0 M.Major, Minnesota 1 20 73 1 73.0 L.Moss, Texas A&M 1 20 70 1 70.0 S.Alexander, Vanderbilt 1 17 69 1 69.0 S.Brown, Rutgers 1 14 68 0 68.0 J.Ellison, Indiana 1 10 68 0 68.0 W.Marks, Southern Cal 1 16 68 2 68.0 L.Sellers, South Carolina 1 22 68 1 68.0 L.Martin, BYU 1 13 67 1 67.0 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 1 14 67 0 67.0 R.Hemby, Maryland 1 14 66 1 66.0 T.Walker, Wisconsin 1 15 66 1 66.0 M.Allen, UNLV 1 10 65 0 65.0 D.Martinez, Miami 1 15 65 0 65.0 K.Moulton, Iowa 1 19 65 0 65.0 L.Avant, Tulsa 1 11 64 0 64.0 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 1 16 64 2 64.0 O.Allen, Air Force 1 16 63 0 63.0 R.Leonard, Notre Dame 1 12 63 0 63.0 C.Porter, Northwestern 1 13 63 0 63.0 D.Pendergrass, Baylor 1 17 62 1 62.0 J.Emery, LSU 1 10 61 0 61.0 B.Bennett, Coastal Carolina 1 11 60 2 60.0 D.Mimms, E. Michigan 1 12 60 1 60.0 M.Hughes, Tulane 1 14 59 1 59.0 P.Mafah, Clemson 1 16 59 0 59.0 M.Sluka, UNLV 1 11 59 0 59.0 E.Sanders, New Mexico 2 33 117 0 58.5 I.Jacobs, UAB 1 12 58 0 58.0 T.Phommachanh, Umass 1 16 57 0 57.0 H.Ropati, BYU 1 13 57 1 57.0 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 1 14 57 0 57.0 J.Gentry, Sam Houston St. 1 14 56 1 56.0 A.Young, Old Dominion 1 16 56 0 56.0 B.Lewis, Nevada 2 26 111 0 55.5 Q.Judkins, Ohio St. 1 13 55 1 55.0 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 1 15 54 0 54.0 J.John, Umass 1 14 53 1 53.0 D.Connors, Rice 1 12 52 1 52.0 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 13 50 0 50.0 R.Johnson, Nebraska 1 11 50 0 50.0 A.Colandrea, Virginia 1 11 49 1 49.0 J.Ott, California 1 14 49 2 49.0 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 1 10 49 2 49.0 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 1 15 49 1 49.0 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 1 11 49 1 49.0 N.Noel, Missouri 1 11 48 1 48.0 C.Washington, Coastal Carolina 1 13 47 0 47.0 M.Anderson, Memphis 1 10 46 2 46.0 H.King, Georgia Tech 2 19 91 1 45.5 D.Jones, Wyoming 1 17 43 0 43.0 T.Bullock, Akron 1 14 42 0 42.0 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 1 12 42 1 42.0 A.Adeyi, James Madison 1 17 41 1 41.0 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 1 15 41 2 41.0 G.Green, Troy 1 11 40 1 40.0 A.Tecza, Navy 1 12 40 1 40.0 K.Thomas, Kent St. 1 18 40 0 40.0 J.French, Georgia Southern 1 16 39 1 39.0 K.Jefferson, UCF 1 11 39 1 39.0 E.Vasko, Coastal Carolina 1 12 39 1 39.0 A.Henderson, Buffalo 1 14 36 1 36.0 J.Credle, Middle Tennessee 1 10 35 1 35.0 J.White, Georgia Southern 1 11 35 3 35.0 J.Arnold, Oklahoma 1 11 34 0 34.0 P.Navarro, Ohio 1 16 33 0 33.0 J.Jackson, UTEP 1 10 32 0 32.0 G.Crowder, Troy 1 10 29 0 29.0 T.Gist, Air Force 1 10 29 0 29.0 D.Davenport, Louisiana Tech 1 10 27 0 27.0 D.Edwards, Michigan 1 11 27 0 27.0 Q.Ashley, Kennesaw St. 1 10 26 0 26.0 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 1 14 24 0 24.0 D.Bryson, Kennesaw St. 1 19 21 0 21.0 K.Allen, Penn St. 1 10 20 0 20.0 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 1 16 19 0 19.0 E.Young, W. Kentucky 1 10 18 0 18.0 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 1 11 16 1 16.0 C.Norton, Charlotte 1 10 11 0 11.0 G.Greene, West Virginia 1 10 5 0 5.0 O.McCown, UTSA 1 10 0 1 0.0 F.Brock, Temple 1 14 -2 0 -2.0 K.Jenkins, FIU 1 10 -11 0 -11.0 D.Smith, Houston 1 11 -12 0 -12.0

