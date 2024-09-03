Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

The Associated Press

September 3, 2024, 11:12 AM

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
T.McMillan, Arizona 1 0 304 0 0 0 10 304 304.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 1 267 4 0 0 0 23 271 271.00
D.Reid, Pittsburgh 1 145 11 78 0 0 18 234 234.00
M.Cooper, San Diego St. 1 223 10 0 0 0 30 233 233.00
D.Ward, North Texas 1 0 230 0 0 0 12 230 230.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest 1 0 100 87 30 0 10 217 217.00
A.Tyus, Ohio 1 203 3 0 0 0 18 206 206.00
K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 1 0 88 117 0 0 10 205 205.00
J.Horn, Colorado 1 0 198 0 0 0 7 198 198.00
T.Felton, Maryland 1 19 178 0 0 0 8 197 197.00
J.Pritchett, South Alabama 1 0 197 0 0 0 10 197 197.00
I.Mahdi, Texas State 1 156 0 0 40 0 31 196 196.00
D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern 1 11 46 0 135 0 8 192 192.00
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 50 28 0 114 0 20 192 192.00
L.Avant, Tulsa 1 64 0 0 127 0 13 191 191.00
K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 0 105 0 86 0 11 191 191.00
X.Townsend, UCF 1 12 4 86 84 0 12 186 186.00
J.Price, North Texas 1 19 2 28 135 0 15 184 184.00
D.Stanley, Utah 1 34 150 0 0 0 9 184 184.00
N.Singleton, Penn St. 1 114 13 0 56 0 17 183 183.00
T.Harris, Mississippi 1 0 179 0 0 0 8 179 179.00
C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 1 0 179 0 0 0 9 179 179.00
D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 1 135 0 0 37 0 19 172 172.00
J.Griffin, Oregon St. 1 160 11 0 0 0 23 171 171.00
T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 1 67 104 0 0 0 6 171 171.00
K.Shanks, UAB 1 0 73 98 0 0 9 171 171.00
N.Nash, San Jose St. 1 0 170 0 0 0 10 170 170.00
T.Brooks, Texas Tech 1 153 14 0 0 0 30 167 167.00
S.Bracey, Cent. Michigan 1 0 48 0 118 0 5 166 166.00
K.Mullings, Michigan 1 92 0 0 74 0 18 166 166.00
D.McCray, Texas Tech 1 0 0 0 165 0 3 165 165.00
K.Monangai, Rutgers 1 165 0 0 0 0 20 165 165.00
T.Stewart, Bowling Green 1 161 0 0 0 0 14 161 161.00
J.Kelly, Texas Tech 1 0 156 0 0 0 10 156 156.00
A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 1 155 0 0 0 0 24 155 155.00
S.Gaines, Boise St. 1 110 44 0 0 0 15 154 154.00
D.Sampson, Tennessee 1 124 29 0 0 0 15 153 153.00
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 0 65 85 0 0 9 150 150.00
R.Harvey, UCF 1 142 8 0 0 0 12 150 150.00
J.Noel, Iowa St. 1 0 135 14 0 0 9 149 149.00
J.Pegues, Bowling Green 1 10 0 16 123 0 6 149 149.00
W.Parker, Washington St. 1 96 52 0 0 0 9 148 148.00
J.Bech, TCU 1 0 139 0 0 0 7 146 146.00
J.Coleman, Washington 1 127 19 0 0 0 18 146 146.00
O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 1 104 42 0 0 0 31 146 146.00
O.Hampton, North Carolina 1 129 17 0 0 0 36 146 146.00
K.Pace, Virginia 1 93 51 0 0 0 13 144 144.00
C.Washington, Coastal Carolina 1 47 0 0 97 0 17 144 144.00
S.Bell, Uconn 1 0 141 0 0 0 5 141 141.00
I.Brown, Louisville 1 123 9 9 0 0 8 141 141.00
K.Williams, Washington St. 1 0 141 0 0 0 4 141 141.00
Q.Conley, Arizona 1 90 29 0 21 0 14 140 140.00
K.Concepcion, NC State 1 -2 121 20 0 0 11 139 139.00
R.Williams, Alabama 1 0 139 0 0 0 2 139 139.00
A.Turner, Marshall 1 119 19 0 0 0 9 138 138.00
T.Ward, Boston College 1 77 61 0 0 0 15 138 138.00
C.Owen, Ohio 1 0 137 0 0 0 10 137 137.00
M.Williams, Tulane 1 13 124 0 0 0 5 137 137.00
J.James, Oregon 1 95 40 0 0 0 19 135 135.00
J.Waters, NC State 1 123 10 0 0 0 21 133 133.00
T.Hunter, Colorado 1 0 132 0 0 0 8 132 132.00
D.Kent, Cent. Michigan 1 0 0 132 0 0 4 132 132.00
K.Thomas, UTEP 1 2 71 29 30 0 11 132 132.00
C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 1 0 69 62 0 0 10 131 131.00
K.White, Utah St. 1 0 131 0 0 0 3 131 131.00
D.Giddens, Kansas St. 1 124 6 0 0 0 16 130 130.00
B.Smith, SMU 2 175 26 0 58 0 24 259 129.50
L.Floriea, Kent St. 1 0 104 0 25 0 7 129 129.00
K.Johnson, Iowa 1 119 8 0 0 0 12 127 127.00
R.Briggs, Utah St. 1 88 38 0 0 0 12 126 126.00
M.Montgomery, UCF 1 77 49 0 0 0 9 126 126.00
J.Newton, Toledo 1 0 98 0 27 0 6 125 125.00
J.Richardson, TCU 1 0 107 17 0 0 8 124 124.00
B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 1 34 18 0 71 0 18 123 123.00
L.Allen, Syracuse 1 98 24 0 0 0 19 122 122.00
J.Jackson, Arkansas 1 101 20 0 0 0 10 121 121.00
I.Neyor, Nebraska 1 0 121 0 0 0 6 121 121.00
K.Roberts, Appalachian St. 1 35 37 0 49 0 15 121 121.00
E.Pryor, Cincinnati 1 105 13 0 0 0 5 118 118.00
C.Roberts, BYU 1 10 108 0 0 0 9 118 118.00
K.Wilson, Texas State 1 0 65 53 0 0 12 118 118.00
H.Wallace, Penn St. 1 0 117 0 0 0 5 117 117.00
E.Jackson, Purdue 1 83 0 0 33 0 4 116 116.00
M.Major, Minnesota 1 73 27 0 0 0 22 116 116.00
K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 1 13 103 0 0 0 10 116 116.00
I.Paige, Old Dominion 1 0 115 0 0 0 8 115 115.00
M.Pettway, Jacksonville St. 1 0 92 0 23 0 2 115 115.00
A.Brown, N. Illinois 1 69 45 0 0 0 10 114 114.00
E.Heidenreich, Navy 1 7 74 32 0 0 8 113 113.00
B.Chatman, Navy 1 47 42 0 23 0 8 112 112.00
J.Moore, Duke 1 0 112 0 0 0 7 112 112.00
D.Neal, Kansas 1 112 0 0 0 0 8 112 112.00
J.Patterson, Arizona 1 0 8 0 104 0 5 112 112.00
X.Restrepo, Miami 1 0 112 0 0 0 7 112 112.00
L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 0 224 0 0 0 14 224 112.00
L.Grimm, Kansas 1 0 111 0 0 0 6 111 111.00
Q.Cooley, Liberty 1 110 0 0 0 0 16 110 110.00
S.Davis, Cent. Michigan 1 0 109 0 0 0 4 109 109.00
T.Sibley, Liberty 1 0 109 0 0 0 5 109 109.00
K.Feagin, Illinois 1 108 0 0 0 0 16 108 108.00
O.Gadsden, Syracuse 1 0 108 0 0 0 7 108 108.00
A.Jennings, Virginia Tech 1 0 91 17 0 0 3 108 108.00
N.Frazier, Georgia 1 83 24 0 0 0 12 107 107.00
M.Johnson, Florida 1 106 1 0 0 0 13 107 107.00
J.Marshall, Colorado St. 1 106 1 0 0 0 26 107 107.00
J.Croskey-Merritt, Arizona 1 106 0 0 0 0 13 106 106.00
T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina 1 0 98 8 0 0 5 106 106.00
C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 0 105 0 0 0 8 105 105.00
D.Thornton, Tennessee 1 0 105 0 0 0 3 105 105.00
F.Chalk, San Jose St. 1 87 17 0 0 0 19 104 104.00
J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 1 0 104 0 0 0 5 104 104.00
D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 1 104 0 0 0 0 28 104 104.00
J.Brown, Kansas St. 1 0 71 0 32 0 6 103 103.00
A.Hardy, Louisiana-Monroe 1 103 0 0 0 0 19 103 103.00
G.Jackson, Washington 1 5 98 0 0 0 11 103 103.00
M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 9 197 0 0 0 12 206 103.00
D.Taylor, Troy 1 103 0 0 0 0 11 103 103.00
E.Ayomanor, Stanford 1 0 102 0 0 0 7 102 102.00
Z.Branch, Southern Cal 1 0 56 0 46 0 6 102 102.00
S.Brown, Rutgers 1 68 34 0 0 0 15 102 102.00
X.Brown, Virginia 1 44 0 0 58 0 10 102 102.00
R.Flores Jr., UCLA 1 0 102 0 0 0 3 102 102.00
J.Haynes, Alabama 1 102 0 0 0 0 4 102 102.00
D.Ross, Troy 1 0 102 0 0 0 7 102 102.00
M.Watkins, New Mexico St. 1 29 0 0 73 0 8 102 102.00
X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 0 101 0 0 0 7 101 101.00
K.Hutson, Washington St. 1 0 101 0 0 0 4 101 101.00
K.Lynch-Adams, Michigan St. 1 101 0 0 0 0 9 101 101.00
W.Wright, East Carolina 1 0 24 0 77 0 5 101 101.00
M.Fields, Virginia 1 0 100 0 0 0 5 100 100.00
S.Hall, Washington St. 1 0 0 0 0 100 1 100 100.00
J.Moss, Fresno St. 1 0 97 3 0 0 7 100 100.00
Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 45 2 0 53 0 8 100 100.00
R.Pleasant, Tulane 1 0 0 0 0 100 1 100 100.00
J.Barksdale, Buffalo 1 99 0 0 0 0 14 99 99.00
C.Camper, Boise St. 1 0 99 0 0 0 4 99 99.00
K.Brown, Arizona St. 1 25 73 0 0 0 8 98 98.00
B.McCoy, Tennessee 1 9 89 0 0 0 7 98 98.00
R.Sanders, South Carolina 1 88 10 0 0 0 25 98 98.00
D.Sheffield, North Texas 1 0 74 24 0 0 9 98 98.00
C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 1 0 97 0 0 0 4 97 97.00
I.Sategna, Arkansas 1 0 34 33 30 0 3 97 97.00
P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 0 193 0 0 0 14 193 96.50
T.Kekahuna, Wisconsin 1 0 34 0 62 0 7 96 96.00
G.Barnes, N. Illinois 1 0 95 0 0 0 5 95 95.00
D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 1 2 93 0 0 0 5 95 95.00
R.Faison, Utah St. 1 78 17 0 0 0 15 95 95.00
O.Hayes, FAU 1 0 74 21 0 0 8 95 95.00
J.John, Umass 1 53 42 0 0 0 19 95 95.00
B.Lucas, Liberty 1 78 17 0 0 0 19 95 95.00
J.Blue, Texas 1 57 37 0 0 0 14 94 94.00
A.Goodwin, UAB 1 48 3 0 43 0 9 94 94.00
K.Lacy, LSU 1 0 94 0 0 0 7 94 94.00
J.Love, Notre Dame 1 91 3 0 0 0 15 94 94.00
B.Massey, Houston 1 0 0 0 94 0 4 94 94.00
E.Metcalf, Marshall 1 3 50 41 0 0 8 94 94.00
D.Mockobee, Purdue 1 89 5 0 0 0 13 94 94.00
C.Ross, James Madison 1 41 53 0 0 0 3 94 94.00
Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St. 1 0 93 0 0 0 3 93 93.00
H.Rutledge, Charlotte 1 0 6 0 87 0 4 93 93.00
T.Pena, Syracuse 1 9 78 5 0 0 11 92 92.00
J.Smith, Ohio St. 1 0 92 0 0 0 6 92 92.00
S.Williams, TCU 1 7 85 0 0 0 12 92 92.00
D.Boston, Washington 1 0 76 15 0 0 9 91 91.00
L.Brown, San Diego St. 1 0 91 0 0 0 3 91 91.00
R.Henry, UTSA 1 30 61 0 0 0 7 91 91.00
J.Hobert, Texas State 1 0 91 0 0 0 6 91 91.00
B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 0 91 0 0 0 6 91 91.00
M.Simmons, Auburn 1 0 91 0 0 0 3 91 91.00
E.Arroyo, Miami 1 0 89 0 0 0 4 89 89.00
A.Barnett, James Madison 1 89 0 0 0 0 9 89 89.00
C.Horn, Appalachian St. 1 0 89 0 0 0 2 89 89.00
K.Robichaux, Boston College 1 85 4 0 0 0 20 89 89.00
J.Royer, Cincinnati 1 0 89 0 0 0 5 89 89.00
N.Short, Army 1 83 6 0 0 0 9 89 89.00
O.Singleton, E. Michigan 1 0 89 0 0 0 8 89 89.00
S.Alexander, Vanderbilt 1 69 19 0 0 0 19 88 88.00
B.Barnes, Utah St. 1 88 0 0 0 0 5 88 88.00
J.Buckley, W. Michigan 1 64 24 0 0 0 17 88 88.00
T.Green, Arkansas 1 88 0 0 0 0 6 88 88.00
H.Smothers, NC State 1 39 0 0 49 0 5 88 88.00
Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 1 0 88 0 0 0 5 88 88.00
R.Taylor, Memphis 1 1 87 0 0 0 6 88 88.00
S.Red, Nevada 2 165 10 0 0 0 25 175 87.50
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 1 68 19 0 0 0 11 87 87.00
A.Daniels, Stanford 1 87 0 0 0 0 17 87 87.00
K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 1 4 32 0 51 0 8 87 87.00
J.Ellison, Indiana 1 68 19 0 0 0 11 87 87.00
T.Ferguson, Oregon 1 0 87 0 0 0 7 87 87.00
C.Loveland, Michigan 1 0 87 0 0 0 8 87 87.00
W.McCoy, UTSA 1 0 59 0 28 0 5 87 87.00
S.McGowan, New Mexico St. 1 87 0 0 0 0 11 87 87.00
K.Sabb, Alabama 1 0 0 0 0 87 2 87 87.00
T.Hines, Hawaii 2 0 29 83 61 0 11 173 86.50
R.Maryland, SMU 2 0 173 0 0 0 9 173 86.50
I.Bond, Texas 1 25 61 0 0 0 6 86 86.00
I.Bryant, Navy 1 3 0 0 83 0 4 86 86.00
W.Johnson, Michigan 1 0 0 0 0 86 1 86 86.00
A.Laughery, Illinois 1 79 7 0 0 0 12 86 86.00
A.Smith, East Carolina 1 0 86 0 0 0 5 86 86.00

