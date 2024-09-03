NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg T.McMillan, Arizona 1 0 304 0 0 0…

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg T.McMillan, Arizona 1 0 304 0 0 0 10 304 304.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 1 267 4 0 0 0 23 271 271.00 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 1 145 11 78 0 0 18 234 234.00 M.Cooper, San Diego St. 1 223 10 0 0 0 30 233 233.00 D.Ward, North Texas 1 0 230 0 0 0 12 230 230.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 1 0 100 87 30 0 10 217 217.00 A.Tyus, Ohio 1 203 3 0 0 0 18 206 206.00 K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St. 1 0 88 117 0 0 10 205 205.00 J.Horn, Colorado 1 0 198 0 0 0 7 198 198.00 T.Felton, Maryland 1 19 178 0 0 0 8 197 197.00 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 1 0 197 0 0 0 10 197 197.00 I.Mahdi, Texas State 1 156 0 0 40 0 31 196 196.00 D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern 1 11 46 0 135 0 8 192 192.00 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 50 28 0 114 0 20 192 192.00 L.Avant, Tulsa 1 64 0 0 127 0 13 191 191.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 0 105 0 86 0 11 191 191.00 X.Townsend, UCF 1 12 4 86 84 0 12 186 186.00 J.Price, North Texas 1 19 2 28 135 0 15 184 184.00 D.Stanley, Utah 1 34 150 0 0 0 9 184 184.00 N.Singleton, Penn St. 1 114 13 0 56 0 17 183 183.00 T.Harris, Mississippi 1 0 179 0 0 0 8 179 179.00 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 1 0 179 0 0 0 9 179 179.00 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 1 135 0 0 37 0 19 172 172.00 J.Griffin, Oregon St. 1 160 11 0 0 0 23 171 171.00 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 1 67 104 0 0 0 6 171 171.00 K.Shanks, UAB 1 0 73 98 0 0 9 171 171.00 N.Nash, San Jose St. 1 0 170 0 0 0 10 170 170.00 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 1 153 14 0 0 0 30 167 167.00 S.Bracey, Cent. Michigan 1 0 48 0 118 0 5 166 166.00 K.Mullings, Michigan 1 92 0 0 74 0 18 166 166.00 D.McCray, Texas Tech 1 0 0 0 165 0 3 165 165.00 K.Monangai, Rutgers 1 165 0 0 0 0 20 165 165.00 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 1 161 0 0 0 0 14 161 161.00 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 1 0 156 0 0 0 10 156 156.00 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 1 155 0 0 0 0 24 155 155.00 S.Gaines, Boise St. 1 110 44 0 0 0 15 154 154.00 D.Sampson, Tennessee 1 124 29 0 0 0 15 153 153.00 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 1 0 65 85 0 0 9 150 150.00 R.Harvey, UCF 1 142 8 0 0 0 12 150 150.00 J.Noel, Iowa St. 1 0 135 14 0 0 9 149 149.00 J.Pegues, Bowling Green 1 10 0 16 123 0 6 149 149.00 W.Parker, Washington St. 1 96 52 0 0 0 9 148 148.00 J.Bech, TCU 1 0 139 0 0 0 7 146 146.00 J.Coleman, Washington 1 127 19 0 0 0 18 146 146.00 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 1 104 42 0 0 0 31 146 146.00 O.Hampton, North Carolina 1 129 17 0 0 0 36 146 146.00 K.Pace, Virginia 1 93 51 0 0 0 13 144 144.00 C.Washington, Coastal Carolina 1 47 0 0 97 0 17 144 144.00 S.Bell, Uconn 1 0 141 0 0 0 5 141 141.00 I.Brown, Louisville 1 123 9 9 0 0 8 141 141.00 K.Williams, Washington St. 1 0 141 0 0 0 4 141 141.00 Q.Conley, Arizona 1 90 29 0 21 0 14 140 140.00 K.Concepcion, NC State 1 -2 121 20 0 0 11 139 139.00 R.Williams, Alabama 1 0 139 0 0 0 2 139 139.00 A.Turner, Marshall 1 119 19 0 0 0 9 138 138.00 T.Ward, Boston College 1 77 61 0 0 0 15 138 138.00 C.Owen, Ohio 1 0 137 0 0 0 10 137 137.00 M.Williams, Tulane 1 13 124 0 0 0 5 137 137.00 J.James, Oregon 1 95 40 0 0 0 19 135 135.00 J.Waters, NC State 1 123 10 0 0 0 21 133 133.00 T.Hunter, Colorado 1 0 132 0 0 0 8 132 132.00 D.Kent, Cent. Michigan 1 0 0 132 0 0 4 132 132.00 K.Thomas, UTEP 1 2 71 29 30 0 11 132 132.00 C.Jackson, Arkansas St. 1 0 69 62 0 0 10 131 131.00 K.White, Utah St. 1 0 131 0 0 0 3 131 131.00 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 1 124 6 0 0 0 16 130 130.00 B.Smith, SMU 2 175 26 0 58 0 24 259 129.50 L.Floriea, Kent St. 1 0 104 0 25 0 7 129 129.00 K.Johnson, Iowa 1 119 8 0 0 0 12 127 127.00 R.Briggs, Utah St. 1 88 38 0 0 0 12 126 126.00 M.Montgomery, UCF 1 77 49 0 0 0 9 126 126.00 J.Newton, Toledo 1 0 98 0 27 0 6 125 125.00 J.Richardson, TCU 1 0 107 17 0 0 8 124 124.00 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 1 34 18 0 71 0 18 123 123.00 L.Allen, Syracuse 1 98 24 0 0 0 19 122 122.00 J.Jackson, Arkansas 1 101 20 0 0 0 10 121 121.00 I.Neyor, Nebraska 1 0 121 0 0 0 6 121 121.00 K.Roberts, Appalachian St. 1 35 37 0 49 0 15 121 121.00 E.Pryor, Cincinnati 1 105 13 0 0 0 5 118 118.00 C.Roberts, BYU 1 10 108 0 0 0 9 118 118.00 K.Wilson, Texas State 1 0 65 53 0 0 12 118 118.00 H.Wallace, Penn St. 1 0 117 0 0 0 5 117 117.00 E.Jackson, Purdue 1 83 0 0 33 0 4 116 116.00 M.Major, Minnesota 1 73 27 0 0 0 22 116 116.00 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 1 13 103 0 0 0 10 116 116.00 I.Paige, Old Dominion 1 0 115 0 0 0 8 115 115.00 M.Pettway, Jacksonville St. 1 0 92 0 23 0 2 115 115.00 A.Brown, N. Illinois 1 69 45 0 0 0 10 114 114.00 E.Heidenreich, Navy 1 7 74 32 0 0 8 113 113.00 B.Chatman, Navy 1 47 42 0 23 0 8 112 112.00 J.Moore, Duke 1 0 112 0 0 0 7 112 112.00 D.Neal, Kansas 1 112 0 0 0 0 8 112 112.00 J.Patterson, Arizona 1 0 8 0 104 0 5 112 112.00 X.Restrepo, Miami 1 0 112 0 0 0 7 112 112.00 L.Wysong, New Mexico 2 0 224 0 0 0 14 224 112.00 L.Grimm, Kansas 1 0 111 0 0 0 6 111 111.00 Q.Cooley, Liberty 1 110 0 0 0 0 16 110 110.00 S.Davis, Cent. Michigan 1 0 109 0 0 0 4 109 109.00 T.Sibley, Liberty 1 0 109 0 0 0 5 109 109.00 K.Feagin, Illinois 1 108 0 0 0 0 16 108 108.00 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 1 0 108 0 0 0 7 108 108.00 A.Jennings, Virginia Tech 1 0 91 17 0 0 3 108 108.00 N.Frazier, Georgia 1 83 24 0 0 0 12 107 107.00 M.Johnson, Florida 1 106 1 0 0 0 13 107 107.00 J.Marshall, Colorado St. 1 106 1 0 0 0 26 107 107.00 J.Croskey-Merritt, Arizona 1 106 0 0 0 0 13 106 106.00 T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina 1 0 98 8 0 0 5 106 106.00 C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 1 0 105 0 0 0 8 105 105.00 D.Thornton, Tennessee 1 0 105 0 0 0 3 105 105.00 F.Chalk, San Jose St. 1 87 17 0 0 0 19 104 104.00 J.Mosley, Mississippi St. 1 0 104 0 0 0 5 104 104.00 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 1 104 0 0 0 0 28 104 104.00 J.Brown, Kansas St. 1 0 71 0 32 0 6 103 103.00 A.Hardy, Louisiana-Monroe 1 103 0 0 0 0 19 103 103.00 G.Jackson, Washington 1 5 98 0 0 0 11 103 103.00 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 2 9 197 0 0 0 12 206 103.00 D.Taylor, Troy 1 103 0 0 0 0 11 103 103.00 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 1 0 102 0 0 0 7 102 102.00 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 1 0 56 0 46 0 6 102 102.00 S.Brown, Rutgers 1 68 34 0 0 0 15 102 102.00 X.Brown, Virginia 1 44 0 0 58 0 10 102 102.00 R.Flores Jr., UCLA 1 0 102 0 0 0 3 102 102.00 J.Haynes, Alabama 1 102 0 0 0 0 4 102 102.00 D.Ross, Troy 1 0 102 0 0 0 7 102 102.00 M.Watkins, New Mexico St. 1 29 0 0 73 0 8 102 102.00 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 1 0 101 0 0 0 7 101 101.00 K.Hutson, Washington St. 1 0 101 0 0 0 4 101 101.00 K.Lynch-Adams, Michigan St. 1 101 0 0 0 0 9 101 101.00 W.Wright, East Carolina 1 0 24 0 77 0 5 101 101.00 M.Fields, Virginia 1 0 100 0 0 0 5 100 100.00 S.Hall, Washington St. 1 0 0 0 0 100 1 100 100.00 J.Moss, Fresno St. 1 0 97 3 0 0 7 100 100.00 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 45 2 0 53 0 8 100 100.00 R.Pleasant, Tulane 1 0 0 0 0 100 1 100 100.00 J.Barksdale, Buffalo 1 99 0 0 0 0 14 99 99.00 C.Camper, Boise St. 1 0 99 0 0 0 4 99 99.00 K.Brown, Arizona St. 1 25 73 0 0 0 8 98 98.00 B.McCoy, Tennessee 1 9 89 0 0 0 7 98 98.00 R.Sanders, South Carolina 1 88 10 0 0 0 25 98 98.00 D.Sheffield, North Texas 1 0 74 24 0 0 9 98 98.00 C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall 1 0 97 0 0 0 4 97 97.00 I.Sategna, Arkansas 1 0 34 33 30 0 3 97 97.00 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 2 0 193 0 0 0 14 193 96.50 T.Kekahuna, Wisconsin 1 0 34 0 62 0 7 96 96.00 G.Barnes, N. Illinois 1 0 95 0 0 0 5 95 95.00 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 1 2 93 0 0 0 5 95 95.00 R.Faison, Utah St. 1 78 17 0 0 0 15 95 95.00 O.Hayes, FAU 1 0 74 21 0 0 8 95 95.00 J.John, Umass 1 53 42 0 0 0 19 95 95.00 B.Lucas, Liberty 1 78 17 0 0 0 19 95 95.00 J.Blue, Texas 1 57 37 0 0 0 14 94 94.00 A.Goodwin, UAB 1 48 3 0 43 0 9 94 94.00 K.Lacy, LSU 1 0 94 0 0 0 7 94 94.00 J.Love, Notre Dame 1 91 3 0 0 0 15 94 94.00 B.Massey, Houston 1 0 0 0 94 0 4 94 94.00 E.Metcalf, Marshall 1 3 50 41 0 0 8 94 94.00 D.Mockobee, Purdue 1 89 5 0 0 0 13 94 94.00 C.Ross, James Madison 1 41 53 0 0 0 3 94 94.00 Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St. 1 0 93 0 0 0 3 93 93.00 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 1 0 6 0 87 0 4 93 93.00 T.Pena, Syracuse 1 9 78 5 0 0 11 92 92.00 J.Smith, Ohio St. 1 0 92 0 0 0 6 92 92.00 S.Williams, TCU 1 7 85 0 0 0 12 92 92.00 D.Boston, Washington 1 0 76 15 0 0 9 91 91.00 L.Brown, San Diego St. 1 0 91 0 0 0 3 91 91.00 R.Henry, UTSA 1 30 61 0 0 0 7 91 91.00 J.Hobert, Texas State 1 0 91 0 0 0 6 91 91.00 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 1 0 91 0 0 0 6 91 91.00 M.Simmons, Auburn 1 0 91 0 0 0 3 91 91.00 E.Arroyo, Miami 1 0 89 0 0 0 4 89 89.00 A.Barnett, James Madison 1 89 0 0 0 0 9 89 89.00 C.Horn, Appalachian St. 1 0 89 0 0 0 2 89 89.00 K.Robichaux, Boston College 1 85 4 0 0 0 20 89 89.00 J.Royer, Cincinnati 1 0 89 0 0 0 5 89 89.00 N.Short, Army 1 83 6 0 0 0 9 89 89.00 O.Singleton, E. Michigan 1 0 89 0 0 0 8 89 89.00 S.Alexander, Vanderbilt 1 69 19 0 0 0 19 88 88.00 B.Barnes, Utah St. 1 88 0 0 0 0 5 88 88.00 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 1 64 24 0 0 0 17 88 88.00 T.Green, Arkansas 1 88 0 0 0 0 6 88 88.00 H.Smothers, NC State 1 39 0 0 49 0 5 88 88.00 Z.Steptoe, Tulsa 1 0 88 0 0 0 5 88 88.00 R.Taylor, Memphis 1 1 87 0 0 0 6 88 88.00 S.Red, Nevada 2 165 10 0 0 0 25 175 87.50 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 1 68 19 0 0 0 11 87 87.00 A.Daniels, Stanford 1 87 0 0 0 0 17 87 87.00 K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 1 4 32 0 51 0 8 87 87.00 J.Ellison, Indiana 1 68 19 0 0 0 11 87 87.00 T.Ferguson, Oregon 1 0 87 0 0 0 7 87 87.00 C.Loveland, Michigan 1 0 87 0 0 0 8 87 87.00 W.McCoy, UTSA 1 0 59 0 28 0 5 87 87.00 S.McGowan, New Mexico St. 1 87 0 0 0 0 11 87 87.00 K.Sabb, Alabama 1 0 0 0 0 87 2 87 87.00 T.Hines, Hawaii 2 0 29 83 61 0 11 173 86.50 R.Maryland, SMU 2 0 173 0 0 0 9 173 86.50 I.Bond, Texas 1 25 61 0 0 0 6 86 86.00 I.Bryant, Navy 1 3 0 0 83 0 4 86 86.00 W.Johnson, Michigan 1 0 0 0 0 86 1 86 86.00 A.Laughery, Illinois 1 79 7 0 0 0 12 86 86.00 A.Smith, East Carolina 1 0 86 0 0 0 5 86 86.00

