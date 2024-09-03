NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|1
|0
|304
|0
|0
|0
|10
|304
|304.00
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|1
|267
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|271
|271.00
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|1
|145
|11
|78
|0
|0
|18
|234
|234.00
|M.Cooper, San Diego St.
|1
|223
|10
|0
|0
|0
|30
|233
|233.00
|D.Ward, North Texas
|1
|0
|230
|0
|0
|0
|12
|230
|230.00
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|1
|0
|100
|87
|30
|0
|10
|217
|217.00
|A.Tyus, Ohio
|1
|203
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|206
|206.00
|K.Coleman Jr., Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|88
|117
|0
|0
|10
|205
|205.00
|J.Horn, Colorado
|1
|0
|198
|0
|0
|0
|7
|198
|198.00
|T.Felton, Maryland
|1
|19
|178
|0
|0
|0
|8
|197
|197.00
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|1
|0
|197
|0
|0
|0
|10
|197
|197.00
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|1
|156
|0
|0
|40
|0
|31
|196
|196.00
|D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern
|1
|11
|46
|0
|135
|0
|8
|192
|192.00
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|50
|28
|0
|114
|0
|20
|192
|192.00
|L.Avant, Tulsa
|1
|64
|0
|0
|127
|0
|13
|191
|191.00
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|105
|0
|86
|0
|11
|191
|191.00
|X.Townsend, UCF
|1
|12
|4
|86
|84
|0
|12
|186
|186.00
|J.Price, North Texas
|1
|19
|2
|28
|135
|0
|15
|184
|184.00
|D.Stanley, Utah
|1
|34
|150
|0
|0
|0
|9
|184
|184.00
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|1
|114
|13
|0
|56
|0
|17
|183
|183.00
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|1
|0
|179
|0
|0
|0
|8
|179
|179.00
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|179
|0
|0
|0
|9
|179
|179.00
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|1
|135
|0
|0
|37
|0
|19
|172
|172.00
|J.Griffin, Oregon St.
|1
|160
|11
|0
|0
|0
|23
|171
|171.00
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|1
|67
|104
|0
|0
|0
|6
|171
|171.00
|K.Shanks, UAB
|1
|0
|73
|98
|0
|0
|9
|171
|171.00
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|1
|0
|170
|0
|0
|0
|10
|170
|170.00
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|1
|153
|14
|0
|0
|0
|30
|167
|167.00
|S.Bracey, Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|48
|0
|118
|0
|5
|166
|166.00
|K.Mullings, Michigan
|1
|92
|0
|0
|74
|0
|18
|166
|166.00
|D.McCray, Texas Tech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|165
|0
|3
|165
|165.00
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|1
|165
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|165
|165.00
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|1
|161
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|161
|161.00
|J.Kelly, Texas Tech
|1
|0
|156
|0
|0
|0
|10
|156
|156.00
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|1
|155
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|155
|155.00
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|1
|110
|44
|0
|0
|0
|15
|154
|154.00
|D.Sampson, Tennessee
|1
|124
|29
|0
|0
|0
|15
|153
|153.00
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|1
|0
|65
|85
|0
|0
|9
|150
|150.00
|R.Harvey, UCF
|1
|142
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|150
|150.00
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|1
|0
|135
|14
|0
|0
|9
|149
|149.00
|J.Pegues, Bowling Green
|1
|10
|0
|16
|123
|0
|6
|149
|149.00
|W.Parker, Washington St.
|1
|96
|52
|0
|0
|0
|9
|148
|148.00
|J.Bech, TCU
|1
|0
|139
|0
|0
|0
|7
|146
|146.00
|J.Coleman, Washington
|1
|127
|19
|0
|0
|0
|18
|146
|146.00
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|1
|104
|42
|0
|0
|0
|31
|146
|146.00
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|1
|129
|17
|0
|0
|0
|36
|146
|146.00
|K.Pace, Virginia
|1
|93
|51
|0
|0
|0
|13
|144
|144.00
|C.Washington, Coastal Carolina
|1
|47
|0
|0
|97
|0
|17
|144
|144.00
|S.Bell, Uconn
|1
|0
|141
|0
|0
|0
|5
|141
|141.00
|I.Brown, Louisville
|1
|123
|9
|9
|0
|0
|8
|141
|141.00
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|1
|0
|141
|0
|0
|0
|4
|141
|141.00
|Q.Conley, Arizona
|1
|90
|29
|0
|21
|0
|14
|140
|140.00
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|1
|-2
|121
|20
|0
|0
|11
|139
|139.00
|R.Williams, Alabama
|1
|0
|139
|0
|0
|0
|2
|139
|139.00
|A.Turner, Marshall
|1
|119
|19
|0
|0
|0
|9
|138
|138.00
|T.Ward, Boston College
|1
|77
|61
|0
|0
|0
|15
|138
|138.00
|C.Owen, Ohio
|1
|0
|137
|0
|0
|0
|10
|137
|137.00
|M.Williams, Tulane
|1
|13
|124
|0
|0
|0
|5
|137
|137.00
|J.James, Oregon
|1
|95
|40
|0
|0
|0
|19
|135
|135.00
|J.Waters, NC State
|1
|123
|10
|0
|0
|0
|21
|133
|133.00
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|1
|0
|132
|0
|0
|0
|8
|132
|132.00
|D.Kent, Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|132
|0
|0
|4
|132
|132.00
|K.Thomas, UTEP
|1
|2
|71
|29
|30
|0
|11
|132
|132.00
|C.Jackson, Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|69
|62
|0
|0
|10
|131
|131.00
|K.White, Utah St.
|1
|0
|131
|0
|0
|0
|3
|131
|131.00
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|1
|124
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|130
|130.00
|B.Smith, SMU
|2
|175
|26
|0
|58
|0
|24
|259
|129.50
|L.Floriea, Kent St.
|1
|0
|104
|0
|25
|0
|7
|129
|129.00
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|1
|119
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|127
|127.00
|R.Briggs, Utah St.
|1
|88
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|126
|126.00
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|1
|77
|49
|0
|0
|0
|9
|126
|126.00
|J.Newton, Toledo
|1
|0
|98
|0
|27
|0
|6
|125
|125.00
|J.Richardson, TCU
|1
|0
|107
|17
|0
|0
|8
|124
|124.00
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|1
|34
|18
|0
|71
|0
|18
|123
|123.00
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|1
|98
|24
|0
|0
|0
|19
|122
|122.00
|J.Jackson, Arkansas
|1
|101
|20
|0
|0
|0
|10
|121
|121.00
|I.Neyor, Nebraska
|1
|0
|121
|0
|0
|0
|6
|121
|121.00
|K.Roberts, Appalachian St.
|1
|35
|37
|0
|49
|0
|15
|121
|121.00
|E.Pryor, Cincinnati
|1
|105
|13
|0
|0
|0
|5
|118
|118.00
|C.Roberts, BYU
|1
|10
|108
|0
|0
|0
|9
|118
|118.00
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|1
|0
|65
|53
|0
|0
|12
|118
|118.00
|H.Wallace, Penn St.
|1
|0
|117
|0
|0
|0
|5
|117
|117.00
|E.Jackson, Purdue
|1
|83
|0
|0
|33
|0
|4
|116
|116.00
|M.Major, Minnesota
|1
|73
|27
|0
|0
|0
|22
|116
|116.00
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|1
|13
|103
|0
|0
|0
|10
|116
|116.00
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|1
|0
|115
|0
|0
|0
|8
|115
|115.00
|M.Pettway, Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|92
|0
|23
|0
|2
|115
|115.00
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|1
|69
|45
|0
|0
|0
|10
|114
|114.00
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|1
|7
|74
|32
|0
|0
|8
|113
|113.00
|B.Chatman, Navy
|1
|47
|42
|0
|23
|0
|8
|112
|112.00
|J.Moore, Duke
|1
|0
|112
|0
|0
|0
|7
|112
|112.00
|D.Neal, Kansas
|1
|112
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|112
|112.00
|J.Patterson, Arizona
|1
|0
|8
|0
|104
|0
|5
|112
|112.00
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|1
|0
|112
|0
|0
|0
|7
|112
|112.00
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|2
|0
|224
|0
|0
|0
|14
|224
|112.00
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|1
|0
|111
|0
|0
|0
|6
|111
|111.00
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|1
|110
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|110
|110.00
|S.Davis, Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|109
|0
|0
|0
|4
|109
|109.00
|T.Sibley, Liberty
|1
|0
|109
|0
|0
|0
|5
|109
|109.00
|K.Feagin, Illinois
|1
|108
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|108
|108.00
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|1
|0
|108
|0
|0
|0
|7
|108
|108.00
|A.Jennings, Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|91
|17
|0
|0
|3
|108
|108.00
|N.Frazier, Georgia
|1
|83
|24
|0
|0
|0
|12
|107
|107.00
|M.Johnson, Florida
|1
|106
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|107
|107.00
|J.Marshall, Colorado St.
|1
|106
|1
|0
|0
|0
|26
|107
|107.00
|J.Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
|1
|106
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|106
|106.00
|T.Taylor, Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|98
|8
|0
|0
|5
|106
|106.00
|C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|105
|0
|0
|0
|8
|105
|105.00
|D.Thornton, Tennessee
|1
|0
|105
|0
|0
|0
|3
|105
|105.00
|F.Chalk, San Jose St.
|1
|87
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|104
|104.00
|J.Mosley, Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|104
|0
|0
|0
|5
|104
|104.00
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|1
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|104
|104.00
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|1
|0
|71
|0
|32
|0
|6
|103
|103.00
|A.Hardy, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|103
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|103
|103.00
|G.Jackson, Washington
|1
|5
|98
|0
|0
|0
|11
|103
|103.00
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|2
|9
|197
|0
|0
|0
|12
|206
|103.00
|D.Taylor, Troy
|1
|103
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|103
|103.00
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|1
|0
|102
|0
|0
|0
|7
|102
|102.00
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|0
|46
|0
|6
|102
|102.00
|S.Brown, Rutgers
|1
|68
|34
|0
|0
|0
|15
|102
|102.00
|X.Brown, Virginia
|1
|44
|0
|0
|58
|0
|10
|102
|102.00
|R.Flores Jr., UCLA
|1
|0
|102
|0
|0
|0
|3
|102
|102.00
|J.Haynes, Alabama
|1
|102
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|102
|102.00
|D.Ross, Troy
|1
|0
|102
|0
|0
|0
|7
|102
|102.00
|M.Watkins, New Mexico St.
|1
|29
|0
|0
|73
|0
|8
|102
|102.00
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|101
|0
|0
|0
|7
|101
|101.00
|K.Hutson, Washington St.
|1
|0
|101
|0
|0
|0
|4
|101
|101.00
|K.Lynch-Adams, Michigan St.
|1
|101
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|101
|101.00
|W.Wright, East Carolina
|1
|0
|24
|0
|77
|0
|5
|101
|101.00
|M.Fields, Virginia
|1
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|5
|100
|100.00
|S.Hall, Washington St.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|1
|100
|100.00
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|1
|0
|97
|3
|0
|0
|7
|100
|100.00
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|45
|2
|0
|53
|0
|8
|100
|100.00
|R.Pleasant, Tulane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|1
|100
|100.00
|J.Barksdale, Buffalo
|1
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|99
|99.00
|C.Camper, Boise St.
|1
|0
|99
|0
|0
|0
|4
|99
|99.00
|K.Brown, Arizona St.
|1
|25
|73
|0
|0
|0
|8
|98
|98.00
|B.McCoy, Tennessee
|1
|9
|89
|0
|0
|0
|7
|98
|98.00
|R.Sanders, South Carolina
|1
|88
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|98
|98.00
|D.Sheffield, North Texas
|1
|0
|74
|24
|0
|0
|9
|98
|98.00
|C.Fitzpatrick, Marshall
|1
|0
|97
|0
|0
|0
|4
|97
|97.00
|I.Sategna, Arkansas
|1
|0
|34
|33
|30
|0
|3
|97
|97.00
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|2
|0
|193
|0
|0
|0
|14
|193
|96.50
|T.Kekahuna, Wisconsin
|1
|0
|34
|0
|62
|0
|7
|96
|96.00
|G.Barnes, N. Illinois
|1
|0
|95
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|95.00
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|93
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|95.00
|R.Faison, Utah St.
|1
|78
|17
|0
|0
|0
|15
|95
|95.00
|O.Hayes, FAU
|1
|0
|74
|21
|0
|0
|8
|95
|95.00
|J.John, Umass
|1
|53
|42
|0
|0
|0
|19
|95
|95.00
|B.Lucas, Liberty
|1
|78
|17
|0
|0
|0
|19
|95
|95.00
|J.Blue, Texas
|1
|57
|37
|0
|0
|0
|14
|94
|94.00
|A.Goodwin, UAB
|1
|48
|3
|0
|43
|0
|9
|94
|94.00
|K.Lacy, LSU
|1
|0
|94
|0
|0
|0
|7
|94
|94.00
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|1
|91
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15
|94
|94.00
|B.Massey, Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|94
|0
|4
|94
|94.00
|E.Metcalf, Marshall
|1
|3
|50
|41
|0
|0
|8
|94
|94.00
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|1
|89
|5
|0
|0
|0
|13
|94
|94.00
|C.Ross, James Madison
|1
|41
|53
|0
|0
|0
|3
|94
|94.00
|Q.Humphreys, Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|93
|0
|0
|0
|3
|93
|93.00
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|1
|0
|6
|0
|87
|0
|4
|93
|93.00
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|1
|9
|78
|5
|0
|0
|11
|92
|92.00
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|1
|0
|92
|0
|0
|0
|6
|92
|92.00
|S.Williams, TCU
|1
|7
|85
|0
|0
|0
|12
|92
|92.00
|D.Boston, Washington
|1
|0
|76
|15
|0
|0
|9
|91
|91.00
|L.Brown, San Diego St.
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|3
|91
|91.00
|R.Henry, UTSA
|1
|30
|61
|0
|0
|0
|7
|91
|91.00
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|6
|91
|91.00
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|6
|91
|91.00
|M.Simmons, Auburn
|1
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|3
|91
|91.00
|E.Arroyo, Miami
|1
|0
|89
|0
|0
|0
|4
|89
|89.00
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|1
|89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|89
|89.00
|C.Horn, Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|89
|0
|0
|0
|2
|89
|89.00
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|1
|85
|4
|0
|0
|0
|20
|89
|89.00
|J.Royer, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|89
|0
|0
|0
|5
|89
|89.00
|N.Short, Army
|1
|83
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|89
|89.00
|O.Singleton, E. Michigan
|1
|0
|89
|0
|0
|0
|8
|89
|89.00
|S.Alexander, Vanderbilt
|1
|69
|19
|0
|0
|0
|19
|88
|88.00
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|1
|88
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|88.00
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|1
|64
|24
|0
|0
|0
|17
|88
|88.00
|T.Green, Arkansas
|1
|88
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|88
|88.00
|H.Smothers, NC State
|1
|39
|0
|0
|49
|0
|5
|88
|88.00
|Z.Steptoe, Tulsa
|1
|0
|88
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|88.00
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|1
|1
|87
|0
|0
|0
|6
|88
|88.00
|S.Red, Nevada
|2
|165
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|175
|87.50
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|1
|68
|19
|0
|0
|0
|11
|87
|87.00
|A.Daniels, Stanford
|1
|87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|87
|87.00
|K.Davis, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|32
|0
|51
|0
|8
|87
|87.00
|J.Ellison, Indiana
|1
|68
|19
|0
|0
|0
|11
|87
|87.00
|T.Ferguson, Oregon
|1
|0
|87
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|87.00
|C.Loveland, Michigan
|1
|0
|87
|0
|0
|0
|8
|87
|87.00
|W.McCoy, UTSA
|1
|0
|59
|0
|28
|0
|5
|87
|87.00
|S.McGowan, New Mexico St.
|1
|87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|87
|87.00
|K.Sabb, Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|87
|2
|87
|87.00
|T.Hines, Hawaii
|2
|0
|29
|83
|61
|0
|11
|173
|86.50
|R.Maryland, SMU
|2
|0
|173
|0
|0
|0
|9
|173
|86.50
|I.Bond, Texas
|1
|25
|61
|0
|0
|0
|6
|86
|86.00
|I.Bryant, Navy
|1
|3
|0
|0
|83
|0
|4
|86
|86.00
|W.Johnson, Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|86
|1
|86
|86.00
|A.Laughery, Illinois
|1
|79
|7
|0
|0
|0
|12
|86
|86.00
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|1
|0
|86
|0
|0
|0
|5
|86
|86.00
