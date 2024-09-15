NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Results

Sunday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap length: 2.45 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (24) Chris Buescher,…

Sunday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 92 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 92, 0.

3. (29) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 92, 34.

4. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 92, 43.

5. (19) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 92, 32.

6. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 92, 43.

7. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 92, 30.

8. (18) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 92, 29.

9. (21) Ryan Preece, Ford, 92, 30.

10. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 92, 33.

11. (9) Noah Gragson, Ford, 92, 26.

12. (20) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 92, 28.

13. (8) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 92, 31.

14. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 92, 23.

15. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 92, 30.

16. (37) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 92, 21.

17. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 92, 20.

18. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 92, 31.

19. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 92, 23.

20. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 92, 27.

21. (35) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 92, 16.

22. (15) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 92, 22.

23. (22) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 92, 15.

24. (33) Harrison Burton, Ford, 92, 18.

25. (31) Josh Berry, Ford, 92, 12.

26. (28) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 92, 11.

27. (16) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 92, 14.

28. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 92, 9.

29. (36) Justin Haley, Ford, 92, 8.

30. (13) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 92, 7.

31. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 92, 7.

32. (34) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 91, 5.

33. (25) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90, 6.

34. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 9.

35. (38) Kaz Grala, Ford, 87, 2.

36. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, transmission, 6, 0.

37. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

38. (30) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 85.221 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 41 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .979 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 0-17; M.Truex 18-21; A.Bowman 22; R.Chastain 23-56; C.Buescher 57-58; M.McDowell 59-65; C.LaJoie 66-67; J.Logano 68-73; C.Buescher 74-89; C.Hocevar 90; S.Van Gisbergen 91; C.Buescher 92

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 2 times for 51 laps; C.Buescher, 3 times for 19 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 7 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 4 laps; C.LaJoie, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; J.Logano, 2; T.Reddick, 2; R.Blaney, 2; A.Cindric, 1; A.Bowman, 1; D.Suárez, 1; C.Elliott, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; H.Burton, 1; C.Buescher, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 2089; 2. A.Cindric, 2086; 3. J.Logano, 2084; 4. A.Bowman, 2084; 5. D.Suárez, 2079; 6. T.Reddick, 2073; 7. C.Elliott, 2073; 8. R.Blaney, 2072; 9. K.Larson, 2069; 10. W.Byron, 2068; 11. C.Briscoe, 2049; 12. T.Gibbs, 2049; 13. D.Hamlin, 2043; 14. B.Keselowski, 2037; 15. M.Truex, 2036; 16. H.Burton, 2029.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

